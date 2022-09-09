Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Meghan Trainor Releases New Track ﻿'Don't I Make It Look Easy'

Earlier this summer, Meghan announced her anxiously awaited fourth full-length album, Takin’ It Back, arriving October 21st, 2022 via Epic Records.

Sep. 09, 2022  

GRAMMY® Award-winning, global superstar Meghan Trainor has released her new track "Don't I Make It Look Easy." Its anthemic energy resonates for many, especially mothers, who juggle so many things and yet make it look so easy. Lyrically it resembles a mission statement as Trainor sings, ""Don't I make it look easy baby, when I do what I do? I'm fooling you!"

"When I started recording the album I was learning how to be a working mom," Trainor recalls. "I very literally had my hands full with formula and toys, while also being in the studio writing and recording. I realized from the outside looking in I made this all look easy. Similar to how we only post the good moments on our social media, I thought, 'Isn't it silly that moms are supposed to have it all together?' My intention with this song is to let everyone out there know that even though they might be feeling overwhelmed, they're doing a great job."

Earlier this summer, Meghan announced her anxiously awaited fourth full-length album, Takin' It Back, arriving October 21st, 2022 via Epic Records. This time around, she made a conscious decision to hark back to the signature sound she introduced on her 2015 full-length debut, TITLE, and bring it forward to today. Pre-order/pre-save HERE.

To bring the record to life, she worked closely alongside a "core squad" of Gian Stone, Federico Vindver, Sean Douglas, and little brother Justin Trainor out of her own home studio. Musically, she integrates doo-wop and classic harmonies into one anthem after another taking you through her journey into marriage, motherhood, and achieving a new level of confidence.

Meghan Trainor first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single "All About That Bass." Since then, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has garnered a GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two platinum albums, sold out three world tours, penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country, and received countless industry awards and nominations.

Expanding her influence on pop culture, she starred on FOX's hit series THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom for two seasons and on the superstar coaching panel of The Voice UK alongside Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, and Olly Murs. She kicked off 2020 with the release of her third full-length album, Treat Myself (Epic Records), which includes the platinum smash "No Excuses" as well as blockbuster anthems and collaborations such as "Nice To Meet Ya" [feat. Nicki Minaj], "Genetics" [feat. Pussycat Dolls], and "Wave" [feat. Mike Sabath].

At the end of 2020 she released her first-ever Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, featuring the #1 holiday radio single "White Christmas." Trainor began 2021 by penning a deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment for a cross-platform partnership.

Last fall, we got to watch her as the host of Top Chef Family Style on Peacock and as a judge on Clash of the Cover Bands on E!. In September of 2021 she also launched her podcast Workin' On It which she hosts alongside her brother, Ryan Trainor. Meghan has just released her new single "Bad For Me," featuring Teddy Swims, along with the announcement of her fourth full-length album, Takin' It Back, arriving October 21st, 2022.

Listen to the new single here:

(Photo Credit: Lauren Dunn)
