Meghan Trainor Celebrates 10th Anniversary of 'Title' with Re-Release and New Tracks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Meghan Trainor is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her chart-topping debut album TITLE by re-releasing the record with two brand new songs, “All About That Bass (Remastered)” and “Better When I’m Dancin’ (j.bird Timeless Tour Version),” along with six Live from Spotify London tracks. She has released several limited-edition physical formats of the album with new additions; see below for details.

Tomorrow, Meghan will also be honored with the Hitmaker Award at Billboard’s Women in Music ceremony, honoring her work over the last decade.

As part of the anniversary festivities, Meghan released an exclusive Collector’s Edition 2LP translucent pink vinyl that includes a rainbow holographic jacket with a sticker sheet featuring doodles from Meghan’s kids and a 12-page signed booklet along with a black 2LP version.

Kicking off with diamond-certified smash “All About That Bass,” TITLE catapulted Meghan onto the global stage. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and featured hits “Dear Future Husband,” “Like I’m Gonna Lose You (feat. John Legend),” and “Lips Are Movin.” Since its release, Meghan has garnered a GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two multi-platinum albums, sold out three world tours, and had two children, Riley and Barry.

Just last year, Meghan released her sixth studio album Timeless, which includes hit songs “Been Like This (feat. T-Pain),” “Whoops,” and “To the Moon.” She followed the album up with Timeless (Deluxe), which features three new songs including “Criminals,” featured in the viral opening number of Netflix’s The Perfect Couple. Meghan also completed her first North American tour in 8 years, The Timeless Tour, which included sold-out stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, and more.

Photo Credit: Lauren Dunn

Comments