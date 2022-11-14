Meet Me @ the Altar Announce 2023 Headline Tour

Critically acclaimed pop-punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar have announced a 2023 headline tour of North America.

The 23-city trek will kick off on March 2 in New York, NY, visit major markets coast-to-coast, and wrap on April 4 in Orlando, FL (tour itinerary attached). Young Culture and Daisy Grenade will provide support on all dates. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning tomorrow, and general on-sale begins this Friday, November 18 at 12:00pm ET HERE.

Earlier this fall, Meet Me @ The Altar returned with their new single and video "Say It (To My Face)," the first taste of music from their forthcoming debut album, which is set to arrive early next year.

The track racked up critical praise, with Stereogum hailing it as a "banger" and celebrating its "...soaring, shout-along choruses and chunky guitar." NYLON praised the group's "spirited pop-punk," while Them raved, "'Say It To My Face' ... brings all the angst and riffs without sacrificing earworm melodies." Meanwhile, Alternative Press crowned the single a "pop-punk power statement."

Last month, Meet Me @ The Altar wrapped a North American tour supporting MUNA, which saw them perform to sold-out crowds at venues including New York City's Irving Plaza and The Wiltern in Los Angeles. The trio also just appeared at the inaugural When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas, NV. Meet Me @ The Altar has previously supported Green Day, Jxdn, KennyHoopla, and more on tour, and delivered unforgettable performances at festivals including Lollapalooza and Riot Fest.

Meet Me @ The Altar's major label debut EP Model Citizen was released last August via Fueled By Ramen and arrived to widespread critical acclaim. Rolling Stone hailed the EP's lead single "Feel A Thing" as "a blistering track filled with flurries of double-kick drum hits and crunchy guitar riffs." The FADER touted the track as "widescreen and anthemic," while UPROXX declared the song "a reminder of why pop-punk became so popular in the first place."

Upon the release of the EP's second track, "Brighter Days (Are Before Us)," FLOOD Magazine proclaimed "the punchy single has an optimistic spirit," while Brooklyn Vegan asserted "it's got no shortage of huge hooks." Additional praise came from Consequence who featured the band as their Artist of The Month, and The New York Times Magazine who profiled the group following the EP's release.

Crossing state lines and breaking all kinds of boundaries, the group's members-Edith Victoria [vocals], Téa Campbell [guitar], and Ada Juarez [drums]-initially met online, bonding over the likes of Paramore and Twenty One Pilots and agreeing on a need for more representation in pop punk. Instead of waiting for somebody else to do it, they stepped up and became that representation as three proud women of color playing lightning fast riffs, pounding out double kicks, and chanting huge hooks.

MEET ME @ THE ALTAR 2023 TOUR DATES

With support from Young Culture and Daisy Grenade

March 02, 2023 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

March 03, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore (Foundry Room)

March 04, 2023 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

March 05, 2023 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

March 07, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

March 08, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

March 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch

March 11, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

March 13, 2023 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

March 14, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

March 16, 2023 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

March 17, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

March 19, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

March 22, 2023 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory (Constellation Room)

March 23, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

March 24, 2023 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues (Voodoo Room)

March 25, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

March 27, 2023 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub

March 28, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues (Bronze Peacock)

March 30, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

April 01, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

April 03, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

April 04, 2023 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

Meet Me @ The Altar present a new musical and cultural paradigm for pop punk. The Florida-based trio-Edith Victoria [vocals], Téa Campbell [guitar], and Ada Juarez [drums]-write the kinds of anthems that you can scream along to at a festival, head-bang to in a club, or sit with while in your feelings at home.

The women may have met via YouTube - in true modern-day fashion - but the band shares a classic mission. Flipping the script for rock music and its culture, they bring together elements of Warped Tour-era punk, 2010s pop, and easycore. In 2020, early champions such as Halsey, Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low and Dan "Soupy" Campbell of The Wonder Years came forward as the trio inevitably inked a deal with Fueled By Ramen.

On the heels of singles "Garden" and "Hit Like A Girl," widespread tastemaker praise followed from The FADER, Rolling Stone, Nylon, Stereogum and more. Meanwhile, Vulture predicted, "Meet Me @ The Altar make a convincing case that the future of pop-punk is Black, Latina, and female."

While amassing critical acclaim, they tirelessly wrote and recorded their 2021 major label debut EP Model Citizen. The group now returns with "Say It (To My Face)," the first single from their upcoming debut album set to arrive in 2023.

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner