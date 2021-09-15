Meek Mill Announces New Album 'Expensive Pain'

Today, Grammy-nominated musician, entrepreneur and criminal justice reform advocate Meek Mill announced plans to release his long-awaited, fifth studio album, "Expensive Pain", on Friday, October 1.

As part of the announcement, the Philadelphia native unveiled the album artwork for Expensive Pain, which was created from an original painting by renowned artist Nina Chanel Abney.

The album will include Mill's newly-released songs, including "Sharing Locations (feat. Lil Durk & Lil Baby)" and "Blue Notes 2 (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)." The latter single is a sequel to Mill's famed song "Blue Notes" that appeared on his DC4 mixtape in Oct. 2016.

Expensive Pain will also serve as Mill's first full-length album release since Nov. 30, 2018, when he released CHAMPIONSHIPS that included collaborations with JAY-Z, Drake, Cardi B, Future, Anuel AA and Ella Mai, among many others. CHAMPIONSHIPS debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's "Top 200 Albums," marking his second chart-topper following his 2015 album, Dreams Worth More Than Money, and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammys.

Robert "Meek Mill" Williams is a Grammy-nominated recording artist, entrepreneur and criminal justice reform advocate that hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mill evolved from Philadelphia's hottest underground rapper to one of the world's preeminent musical artists, having released a slew of smash studio albums and singles, including "Ima Boss," "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)," "All Eyes on You," and "Going Bad," among many others.

Preorder "Expensive Pain" here.