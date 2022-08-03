Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Meechy Darko (Flatbush Zombies) Shares New Single 'on GOD'

His new album will be released on August 26.

Aug. 3, 2022  

Freddie Gibbs and A-Trak join Meechy Darko on a new track released today. The hard driving song "On GOD" is found on his long awaited debut album, Gothic Luxury, out August 26th on Loma Vista Recordings.

The track was co-produced by Jay Versace and Dot Da Genius and finds Darko trading verses with the legendary rapper Gibbs while A-Trak adds a sweeping cinematic energy to the beat.

Meechy Darko has also shared the cover art and tracklist for his long awaited debut Gothic Luxury. He has already released two other album tracks, "Get Lit or Die Tryin'" and "Kill Us All (K.U.A.)", and the remaining include features with Denzel Curry, Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Kirk Knight, and VITA.

The album, executive produced by Dot Da Genius and mixed by Grammy Award-winning Neal Pogue, will be released on August 26th via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-save / pre-add Gothic Luxury now HERE. Gothic Luxury is available to pre-order now on CD/Cassette including limited edition deluxe t-shirt and gold chain box sets.

For Meechy, who is one third of Brooklyn's critically acclaimed hip hop group Flatbush Zombies, stepping out of his comfort zone to create this extremely personal debut was a fait accompli decided for him by external forces, after the killing of his father in early 2020 at the hands of the Miami police.

Working with Dot Da Genius shook up his usual creative process resulting in an album that includes drawn-out piano intros and laid-back funk melding with dark mini-symphonies. There's a through line of brutal honesty and catharsis that continues to find Meechy Darko among the rawest and most candid rappers in the game.

Meechy returns to his hometown of Brooklyn tonight for a sold out show at Baby's All Right. This follows his electrifying set in front of another sold out crowd at LA's Peppermint Club. Stay tuned for more tour dates.

Listen to the new single here:



