Medium Build Sets New 'takeaways' EP, Spring and Summer Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising star Medium Build’s new takeaways EP is set for release March 28 via Slowplay/IslandRecords. Pre-save/order HERE. On takeaways, Medium Build, a.k.a. Nick Carpenter, reimagines three songs from the early chapter of his career, featuring one track each from his self-released albums softboy, roughboy and Wild. These new versions highlight the raw beginnings of the Medium Build project, while showcasing the maturity and restraint cultivated over nearly a decade of writing, touring and personal growth.

This EP follows Carpenter’s highly anticipated Marietta EP, released last fall via Slowplay/Island Records. Named after the town outside of Atlanta, Georgia where Carpenter grew up, the songs cover the central tenets of his upbringing: his parents looking for opportunity, his relationship with the church and the angst and longing of his adolescence.

Carpenter will be playing the Coachella Music Festival on both weekends, April 12 and April 19, as well as Los Angeles’ El Rey on April 17. He will also be joining three different tours this spring and summer.Kicking off April 28 in Richmond, VA, Carpenter will join Petey USA for a co-headline 10-date run, including stops in Providence, Northampton, Burlington and Woodstock. Carpenter will also join Tyler Childers for a number of dates throughout the year, including two nights at NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium. Additionally, Carpenter supports Rainbow Kitten Surprisethis summer, starting July 29 in Lewiston, NY and making a stop at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre. See below for a complete list of dates.

Leading up to the release of Marietta, Carpenter shared the singles “Triple Marathon” and “Yoke” featuring longtime friend Julien Baker, the latter of which Stereogum hails as “a sad, haunted song” while Zane Lowe has been spinning both singles on his Apple Music 1 show. “Yoke” is Medium Build’s most impactful release at radio to date, picking up support from SiriusXMU and debuting at #13 on the Submodern Singles Chart. Watch Carpenter and Baker perform “Yoke” together backstage at The Bellwether in Los Angeles HERE.

The Marietta EP comes on the heels of Medium Build’s critically acclaimed debut full-length, Country, which is out now on Slowplay/Island Records. The record continues to see extensive praise from NPR Music, People, Billboard, The Tennessean, NME and many more.

Country finds Carpenter wrestling with the idea of home across the album’s twelve songs. Born in Georgia with a close relationship to his Southern roots, the artist now splits his time between hometowns in Anchorage, Alaska and Nashville, Tennessee. “I wanted this album to have my goddamn DNA on it,” Nick details. “I wanted Country to have a human touch. I want Country to be something you love with and dance with and cry with and sleep with and lean into.”

The album was recorded on Nashville’s Music Row by Medium Build alongside creative partner Laiko, where the two experimented with genre and style. “We made the album we wanted to make,” Nick says. “It’s so easy to get back in touch with yourself if you can throw off the heavy cloak of duty and just do something that feels good.” Identifying as queer, Nick draws inspiration from his own exploration of sexual identity and sonically blends classic country, ’80s new wave and ’90s rap and hip-hop.

Following a run of dates with Rainbow Kitten Surprise, which included a stop at Radio City Music Hall, Medium Build wrapped up his 2024 headline tour which included two nights at Austin City Limits.

Creating Medium Build in 2015, Nick Carpenter has gone on to release five studio albums to date. He has become a favorite across the creative community, with artists including John Mayer, Zach Bryan, Elton John, Boygenius and more counting themselves amongst his fans. He has toured with the likes of Lewis Capaldi, FINNEAS, Holly Humberstone and Briston Maroney, and found himself in a highly coveted slot on Zane Lowe’s Artists to Watch 2024 list. In 2023, his collaboration with X Ambassadors on “Friend For Life” found him entering the Billboard charts for the first time.

MEDIUM BUILD TOUR DATES

April 12—Indio, CA—Coachella Music Festival

April 17—Los Angeles, CA—El Rey

April 19—Indio, CA—Coachella Music Festival

April 26—North Charleston, SC—High Water Festival

April 28—Richmond, VA—Richmond Music Hall*

April 29—Wayne, PA—118 North*

April 30—Providence, RI—Fete Lounge*

May 2—Northampton, MA—Iron Horse Music Hall*

May 3—Brattleboro, VT—Stone Church*

May 4—Portland, ME—One Longfellow Square*

May 6—Burlington, VT—Higher Ground Showcase Lounge*

May 7—Manchester, VT—Billsville House Concerts*

May 9—Woodstock, NY—Levon Helm Studios*

May 10—Lancaster, PA—West Art*

May 11—Charleston, WV—Culture Center Theater

July 24—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center†

July 26—East Troy, WI—Alpine Valley Music Theatre†

July 29—Lewiston, NY—Artpark‡

July 30—Newport, KY—MegaCorp Pavilion‡

August 1—St. Louis, MO—Saint Louis Music Park‡

August 2—Lincoln, NE—Pinewood Bowl Theater‡

August 3—Waite Park, MN—The Ledge Amphitheater‡

August 5—Fargo, ND—UP District Festival Pavilion‡

August 10—Jacksonville, OR—Britt Festival Pavilion‡

August 11—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater‡

August 13—Bonner, MT—KettleHouse Amphitheater‡

August 14—Spokane, WA—Pavilion at Riverfront‡

September 5—Dillon, CO—Dillon Amphitheater‡

September 6—Dillon, CO—Dillon Amphitheater‡

September 8—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡

September 20—Richmond, VA—Iron Blossom

September 21—Richmond, VA—Iron Blossom

September 24—Camden, NJ—Freedom Mortgage Pavilion†

September 25—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center†

September 27—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live†

September 29—Forest Hills, NY—Forest Hill Stadium†

September 30—Forest Hills, NY—Forest Hills Stadium†

*with Petey USA

†with Tyler Childers

‡with Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Comments