Mckenna Grace Announces EP Release Date

Rising female artist, Mckenna Grace announces headlining live performance at LA's Moroccan Lounge on February 21 at 7 pm (Doors open at 6:30) in celebration of debut EP "Bittersweet Sixteen" dropping March 3rd. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am PT.

Emmy nominated singer, songwriter and actress Mckenna Grace announced today her debut live performance celebrating her much anticipated EP release.

The news comes after a string of highly successful and critically acclaimed singles, the on the rise musician has racked up over 40M worldwide streams including the 15 million global streaming "Haunted House", +13 million streaming "Do All My Friends Hate Me?" and her most recent hit "Ugly Crier" which made 28+ New Music Fridays on Spotify and 50+ editorial playlists.

The single was also performed live on The Today Show and proclaimed by MTV as, "boasting power chords, shout-along self-deprecation, and a thrilling finale that cranks up both the drama and the volume."

Of the announcements, Grace states,

"I am so excited for all of you to finally hear this ep I've been working on for the past year! Music has become such an important part of my life, as a career but also as a big emotional outlet. It's funny because I wrote a lot of these songs awhile ago so listening back to them is like one big time capsule of what I was feeling and going through at the time! I hope that these songs can help some people feel a little less alone in what they're going through :) People hearing these songs and relating also helps me feel less alone in a way haha! I love music and I can't wait to keep creating more, but for now here's Bitter Sweet 16!!"

2023 is proving to be another remarkable year for the Texas-born Mckenna, with her musical debut EP Bittersweet Sixteen dropping March 3, 2023 -and the reprisal of her lead role as Phoebe in the upcoming "Ghostbuster Afterlife" sequel.

The in demand sixteen year old actress and musician will also star and executive produce "Spider & Jessie" alongside Tony nominee Jesse Williams and JoJo Regina. Grace is also scheduled to continue her Emmy-nominated role as Esther Keyes in "The Handmaid's Tale".