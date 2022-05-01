Maykel Piron Named One of Billboard's International Power Players

In a climate as fast-paced and ever-evolving as the music business, it can be challenging to keep up with all developments brought about by the industry's rapid expansion. Especially the top music businesses require a seasoned, ambitious and capable captain at the helm, and that's what CEO Maykel Piron has been for Amsterdam-, London- and New York-based record label Armada Music for the past nineteen years. His contribution to the company's global expansion and the electronic music scene as a whole has led him to secure a spot amongst Billboard's 2022 International Power Players for the fifth year in a row, amidst three consecutive annual Indie Power Players features.

Ever since he co-founded the company alongside Armin van Buuren and David Lewis in 2003, Maykel Piron has been leading the armada of up-and-coming talent to consistently push quality records into the world. His unique management style and guidance allowed for Armada Music's uninterrupted growth, even during the Covid-19 pandemic. "We had to adapt and evolve so fast my head's still spinning," says Maykel Piron, "but the team put their shoulders to the wheel and powered through very impressively."

Under his management, Armada Music has powered to the highest ranks of the dance music scene. The six-time winner of the IDMA for 'Best Global Label' is now home to world-renowned artists such as Andrew Rayel, Armin van Buuren, ARTY, Brando, Cat Dealers, Ferry Corsten, Loud Luxury, Morgan Page, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano and Tensnake, and continues to seek out, nurture and spur on the scene's foremost talents.