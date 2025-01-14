Mayday Parade Embarking on 'Three Cheers For 20 Years' Headline Tour﻿﻿   

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tallahassee, Florida’s Mayday Parade - vocalist Derek Sanders, drummer/vocalist Jake Bundrick, guitarists Alex Garcia and Brooks Betts and bassist/vocalist Jeremy Lenzo - have announced a massive North American 20-Year Anniversary Tour this Spring.

Aptly titled Three Cheers for Twenty Years, the nearly two-month long trek will feature music from every stage of their two decade career including hits, standards, deep cuts and new material. Things kick-off on April 22nd in St. Petersburg, FL at Jannus Live and the headline run has them out through June 7th when they return home to Tallahassee, FL where they’ll play The Moon.

“This tour is the culmination of the band's career for the past 20 years, and as such, we really wanted to go all out and provide our fans with a memorable and very special experience. We will be celebrating our deep music catalog starting at this band's inception and continuing with our new releases this year. We are all very proud of what we've done, and when I say we, I mean the five of us, our crew – touring, production, and administrative – and, most importantly, you, the fans. Everyone always says that without you, we couldn't do this, and I know that sounds like a cliche at this point, but that sentiment is repeated because of its literal and figurative truth. While we may “make” the music you enjoy, your energy and support fuel this dream. We look forward to seeing you at these shows and celebrating the past 20 years with us," says Alex Garcia

News of the Spring headline tour follows last week’s announcement of an ambitious new three-part album, marking the band’s first self-released collection since 2006’s Tales Told By Dead Friends EP. The initial installment, Sweet, arrives on April 18, 2025 and demonstrates just how far Mayday Parade has evolved since forming in 2005. Recorded with longtime collaborators, multiplatinum engineers Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount (All Time Low, Jimmy Eat World), the trilogy of releases will serve as Mayday Parade’s eight full-length studio album and first LP since 2021’s What It Means To Fall Apart.

As one of the most enduring acts to rise from the underground in the mid-aughts, Mayday Parade has soundtracked both adolescence and adulthood for millions of listeners. Their music stands synonymous with the emo and pop-punk genres: 2007’s A Lesson In Romantics, their gold-certified debut LP, has been hailed as one of the best – and most influential – emo albums of all time by Alternative Press. Monsters In The Closet, their 2013 LP release, debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, and tracks like the platinum-selling “Jamie All Over,” gold-certified “Miserable At Best” and “Oh Well, Oh Well” represent not only widespread commercial acclaim, but the sort of artist-audience relationship that’s fortified them across changing musical landscapes and the ebb and flow of an unforgiving industry.

Now, with Sweet set to launch on April 18th, 2025 and the project’s remaining two releases waiting in the wings later this year and into 2026, fans also can look forward to catching Mayday Parade on their career spanning Spring North American headline tour. All confirmed dates are below along with this year’s When We Were Young festival play in Las Vegas, NV on October 18th.

Confirmed Mayday Parade 20-Year Anniversary Tour

April 22nd at Jannus Live in St Petersburg, FL

24th at House of Blues in Orlando, FL

25th at Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA

26th at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, TN

28th at The Pageant in St. Louis, MO

29th at Uptown Theater in Kansas City, MO

May 1st at Factory Deep Ellum in Dallas, TX

2nd at Warehouse Live Midtown in Houston, TX

3rd at ACL Live - Moody Theater in Austin, TX

5th at The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ

6th at House of Blues in Anaheim, CA

7th at Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, CA

9th at Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR

10th at Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA

12th at The Union in Salt Lake City, UT

13th at Gothic Theatre in Denver, CO

15th at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN

16th at Salt Shed in Chicago, IL

17th at Royal Oak Music Theatre in Detroit, MI

18th at Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH

20th at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA

21st at History in Toronto, ON

23rd at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, CT

24th at Sherman Theatre in Stroudsburg, PA

25th at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ

28th at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York, NY

30th at House of Blues in Boston, MA

31st at Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA

June 1st at The Strand in Providence, RI

3rd at The NorVa in Norfolk, VA

4th at The Ritz in Raleigh, NC

6th at Avondale Brewing in Birmingham, AL

7th at The Moon in Tallahassee, FL

Oct. 18th at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV

Photo credit: Eli Ritter

Comments