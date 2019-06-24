Maxine Linehan Announces The Summer Sessions Season 2

Internationally acclaimed concert and recording artist and Manchester resident Maxine Linehan returns with the second season of the popular summer series THE SUMMER SESSIONS LIVE FROM STRAWBERRY FIELDS LANE. Every Friday July 5th - August 23rd, Maxine will release an acoustic cover, performed, recorded and filmed live at The Studio at Strawberry Fields Lane. Featuring an eclectic mix of music and starring world-class guest musicians including Andrew Koss, Taconic Chamber Players, Eric Hangen, Will Seeders Mosheim and Felix McTigue, the series will be available to watch on Maxine's Facebook Page and her YouTube Channel.

Maxine Linehan is an international concert and recording artist who has been heralded by the New York Times as "fiercely talented." Maxine has performed for thousands of fans at some of the world's most prestigious and intimate venues. From the iconic Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, to New York's Lincoln Center and The Town Hall, to Feinstein's/54 Below, and Birdland, Maxine's enormous vocal strength combined with her ability to emotionally engage with her audience is unparalleled. Her celebrated studio album Beautiful Songs (co-produced by Andrew Koss), was a top ten pick by USA Today, and later this year she will release the highly anticipated live recording of her 2016 performance of What Would Petula Do? at Théâtre du Châtelet. Maxine has also recorded two hit singles, a cover of U2's iconic "One" and a cover of Leslie Gore's "You Don't Own Me" with rap artist Phil Phlaymz. Adding to her credits, Maxine became a YouTube sensation in the fall of 2015 with a tribute to Daniel Murphy of the World Series-bound New York Mets performed to the tune of the Irish classic "Danny Boy."

Maxine is also a qualified attorney and holds a Bachelor of Laws from The University of London and is a graduate of The Inns of Court School of Law in London. She also studied theater through The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, is a member of Actors' Equity Association, The Screen Actors Guild and is a voting member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

Co-founded by noted music producer and engineer Andrew Koss and singer and concert star Maxine Linehan, The Studio at Strawberry Fields Lane is a destination recording studio in Manchester, Vermont. The state-of-the-art studio combines the latest digital audio technology with classic analog components, and is nestled in beautiful serenity of Southern Vermont's Green Mountains. The Studio was designed to adapt to the needs of creative music professionals, including producers, musicians, engineers, and song writers, and exemplifies a non-restrictive, comfortable workspace that fosters musical vision and creativity. Focusing on blending the most up-to-date recording technology with the definitive sounds and colors of time-tested, classic vintage gear, The Studio is uniquely situated to create "radio ready" demos and songs for sync and licensing.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You