Max Frost Releases First Independent EP 'Flying Machines'

Beyond proficiency across multiple instruments, eloquent songwriting, and a downright dynamic voice, Max Frost masters the element of surprise in his music. Ebbing and flowing with fierce and fiery fluidity, danceable grooves melt into psychedelic production only to dissolve into ecstatic pop hooks before a guitar solo wails.

As such, his music unspools with a chameleonic catchiness all its own. Today, the singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist delivers another unpredictable and undeniable body of work with the release of his first independent EP Flying Machines.

Of the EP, Max said:

"Even before I could play music, it was something that activated my dreams. I was drawn to it and it became my life as I grew up. The best of it I've ever made, and the closest I've ever come to my creative dreams being realized have happened in small rooms by myself like a DIY project. My music has been like a little airplane I've been trying to build in my backyard. The things you create chasing a dream are fragile, difficult to get off the ground, and sometimes magical if you get lucky. But the part of me that's always remained dedicated to chasing it is the true me; the child in me that's somehow survived life. This EP is for him."

Flying Machines comes on the heels of early singles "Head In The Clouds" and "Cool Kids," both of which were featured on Spotify's Soda, Apple Music's New In Alternative and Amazon Music's Brand New Music playlists. The former also debuted on Spotify's Good Vibes playlist.

In order to bring Flying Machines to life, Max played every instrument on the record and worked exclusively with co-producer Jennifer Decilveo (Miley Cyrus, MARINA, Lucius). Both lived through outcast anger in their teen years and it emotionally drove the record as they jumped into the psychedelic rock realm, drawing inspirations from the likes of MGMT and Flaming Lips.

The release of the EP was accompanied by a visualizer for "Ringo Starr." Funky bass struts forward on the track as Max's voice flutters through the chantable refrain punctuated by a neon keyboard melody.

Throughout the pandemic, Max found a way to stay musically inventive by creating incredible viral mashups on TikTok. He's amassed half a million followers and 8 million "likes" with videos like Gorillaz cover Eminem (3.7 million views), Pink Floyd cover Billie Eilish (1.5 million views), The Killers cover Garth Brooks (1.5 million views) and Queen mashes up Gayle (1.1 million views).

Born and raised in Austin, TX, Max anxiously awaited "Yesterday" anytime his mom played The Beatles. The song itself unlocked "a whole fantasy that was completely different from the world I was living in." After picking up a guitar at eight years old, he never stopped "making noise." He went from gigging as a guitarist in middle school to stirring up buzz online with "White Lies" and "Adderall."

Touring alongside everyone from Panic! At The Disco, Twenty One Pilots, and AWOLNATION to Gary Clark, Jr. and Fitz and The Tantrums, he unveiled his full-length debut, Gold Rush, in 2018. The single "Good Morning" landed syncs from Pepsi, ESPN, CBS, "Shameless," "Grey's Anatomy," "American Idol" and can currently be heard in a national Old Navy campaign. Along the way, he took the stage at "Good Morning America" and "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

Fans can catch Max performing at 3TEN ACL LIVE in Austin tomorrow, May 7, and the Mercury Lounge in New York on May 11.

