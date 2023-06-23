Max Drazen Drops Debut EP 'Someday'

The EP is out now on streaming platforms.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

Max Drazen Drops Debut EP 'Someday'

Max Drazen’s debut EP, Someday, was released today by Field Trip Recordings/Capitol Records.

The four-track collection includes two brand new songs – the tender “Someday” and the euphoric “More (Like That)” – plus recent singles “Swoop” and “Five Three.” Adeptly swinging between R&B, pop and rap, Drazen offers up distinctive, ultra-relatable tales of modern romance on the EP, which finds him collaborating with producers Rence and Dave Villa (FLETCHER, Daughtry), among others.

“I wrote ‘Someday’ about a time that I believed I was in love. It’s the first chapter in a long story about a relationship that ended last year,” explains Max Drazen. “I realized once we had broken up that I was never in love, I was just in love with our expectations. It’s hard because I think everyone goes into a relationship thinking it’s perfect and the person they’re with is perfect. But even if the feelings aren’t based in reality, they are still very meaningful. I wanted to represent those feeling in this EP, no matter how I feel about her now. So, I wrote these songs about that blind hope: about believing  everything will be how you planned it. Because I still want to believe.” 

Standing in an idyllic Malibu meadow, Drazen sings of the wonder of being absolutely smitten with a new love in the official video for “More (Like That),” which was also released today. It was directed by Jackie Dufwa, who also helmed the video for “Swoop.”

With “Swoop,” Drazen puts a fresh spin on early-mid 2000s pop/RnB music as he tries to convince his crush that she should break up with her boyfriend. View the official video HERE. “Five Three” was praised as “a wonderful celebration of love” by Variance Magazine. POPDUST observed, “Max Drazen has always been able to make an absolute banger of a single…’Five Three’ is just one of those songs that has it all.” 

PEOPLE praised Drazen as “the kind of musician you want to keep on repeat.” Hailing him as “a promising songwriter with sky-high limits,” EARMILK said, “his voice is sultry, but with just a touch of reminiscence and nostalgic innocence.” EUPHORIA. Magazine observed, “Already demonstrating his skills as a lyrical tycoon with a sound that surpasses the singular categories of a typical genre, Drazen is in the ideal space to mold himself into the pop star he’s meant to be.”

Photo Credit: Travis Bailey



