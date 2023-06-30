Maude Vôs and Marie Nyx Share 'In The Club Out' EP

Maude Vôs and Marie Nyx of the Los Angeles based queer electronic label Delusional Records have released the In The Club Out EP. Featuring both their original mix as well as takes on the track from LGBTQIA+ artists across the USA, it aims to highlight the variety and tradition of queer dance music in America.

The release features remixes from D.C.’s Baby Weight and Atlanta’s Leonce, released as singles earlier this month, as well as a host of others in various styles and sounds. Los Angeles’ Mar 66 brings ferocious, industrial drums, New York producer PlayPlay’s mix fizzes with high hats and house bass, and Bay Area DJ Kudeki’s take brings an experimental pop edge.

The EP closes with a fierce remix from New York’s Janus Rose, with elaborate vocal chops, and busy avant-dub bass. Embracing the distinctions of regional sounds, the In The Club Out EP celebrates the beautiful distinctions within the queer community around the world.

Representing their first collaboration on original music, Vôs and Nyx are ecstatic to share the EP on their very own Delusional Records. Marie and Maude founded the label with the fundamental goal to revive the roots of dance music culture by releasing timeless, hardware driven pieces of work created by an inclusive roster of artists; primarily LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and women.

Since its founding, the label has been featured in SPIN Magazine, Insomniac Radio, EDM Maniac, and more. They're also active in sharing their craft, hosting workshops on Ableton, sound design and synthesis within their community, as well as teaching audio production to young women and at-risk youth for non-profits. Recently, the label was nominated as a candidate for DJ Mag’s Breakthrough Label award in their Best of North America poll.

About Maude Vôs:

Shimmering with metallic warmth, fluid melodies, and dark tension, Maude Vôs’ productions and live performances are marked by an infectious energy and multifaceted enthusiasm for creating and connecting. Channeling the organic flow of a studio wired with a panoply of hardware gear, the Los Angeles-based artist has cultivated a growing catalog of distinctive releases and remixes alongside their professional work as a sound designer and composer.

As a DJ, their sparkling, psychedelic mixes are filled with lush atmospheres, whispered vocals, and synthesizer music of all genres. Vôs appears in the book Patch and Tweak with Korg (Bjooks, 2022), was recently named an artist to watch by DJ Mag, and has been featured by SPIN Magazine and Perfect Circuit. Dynamic and deeply felt, their creativity shines with an optimistic, expansive vision of mutual exchange and soul connection.

About Marie Nyx:

As one of the premiere DJs in Los Angeles, Marie Nyx has an unmatched ability to adapt to the wants and needs of any dance floor without sacrificing her infectious, apparitional style. Marie’s early influence of post punk, new wave, darkwave, and indie/alternative dance has inspired her sound to be raw and dark with gritty synth lines and driving grooves.

Marie was named in the November issue of DJ Mag’s monthly Bubblers Series as one of six emerging acts to follow and is recognized for revered DJ sets around Southern California. Notable bookings include Crssd Festival and Fngrs Crssd events, the Mixmag Lab LA, and 6am Group events, where she’s played in direct support of artists such as Sven Väth, Marcel Dettmenn, Pleasurekraft, Dubfire, and Nastia.

Photo credit: Zev Rose