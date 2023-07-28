Matteo Bocelli Releases Ed Sheeran-Written New Single 'Chasing Stars'

Today, Matteo Bocelli shared his new single, “Chasing Stars.” Written by Ed Sheeran and his brother Matthew Sheeran, the sweeping ballad showcases Matteo’s upper register.

“When I was younger, my father was my hero / Let me hop on his shoulders, we sang to the moon,” Matteo sings as the song opens, and goes on to tell a story about a father encouraging his son to “be who you are.”

Listen to “Chasing Stars,” which was produced by PARISI (Ed Sheeran, Fred Again), below.

Ed Sheeran recalls, “‘Chasing Stars’ was written by me and my brother Matthew about our father, and how he was supportive to us when we were younger with our music. I love the finished version with Matteo, he’s such a talent. I hope everyone else enjoys it!”

The song’s messages of family and finding oneself resonated strongly with Bocelli. “Like the Sheeran brothers, I grew up in a family where music was very appreciated,” says Matteo Bocelli, who has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages alongside his father, renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli. “Ed and Matthew wrote the song, but it seems like they wrote it for me. I really feel privileged to be the first to record it.”

Matteo encounters his musical muses in the official video for “Chasing Stars,” which was filmed at beautiful Jamaica Beach on Lake Garda (Italy’s largest lake). Gaetano Morbioli directed. Morbioli collaborated with Andrea and Matteo on the 2018 video for their stirring duet about the relationship between parent and child, “Fall on Me,” which has amassed over 400 million combined global streams to date.

“Chasing Stars” is from Matteo – the debut album from the 25-year-old singer/songwriter. As a son and sometimes collaborator of the elder Bocelli, Matteo has been instilled with a lifelong musical education and an endlessly curious nature, which are on full display on Matteo, a bold step into his own spotlight.

Set for September 22 release by Capitol Records, the 12-track album displays all the facets of his artistry with a mix of songs in English and Italian. Pre-order / pre-save Matteo HERE. Target will be offering Matteo on CD with two bonus tracks (“If I Knew” and “Maledette Nuvole”) and an exclusive poster. Matteo will be available on CD with an exclusive cover at the artist’s online store.

Following on from his hugely successful sold-out headline shows in California this summer, Matteo will launch his first-ever world tour on September 30 in Berlin, Germany. The run covers an amazing 12 countries, including the U.S and the Middle East, over the course of 30 dates. Tickets are available at https://matteobocelli.it/. See below for itinerary.

Matteo began taking piano lessons as a child. While his father wanted him to learn about the world before plunging into a music career, he realized his calling as a teenager. “I’d always loved music since I was a little kid,” he says. “But I realized that music was becoming something more than just a passion around the age of 16 or 17.” He made his debut live performance at age 18 at Rome’s Colosseum.

While he grew up listening to opera and classical music as well as “the great voices” like Whitney Houston and Frank Sinatra, Matteo began broadening his musical horizons to include modern pop as a teenager. He was particularly taken by the then-emerging singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, so recording “Chasing Stars“ was a special thrill. “I truly consider Ed a genius,” says Matteo.

Matteo Bocelli – 2023 World Tour

7/28 - Koksijde-Bad, Belgium - Kerkplein – Night of the Proms

7/29 - Koksijde-Bad, Belgium - Kerkplein – Night of the Proms

9/30 - Berlin, Germany - - Passionskirche

10/1 - Hamburg, Germany - small Laeiszhalle

10/3 - London, UK - - - Palladium

10/6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Royal Theater Carré

10/7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Queen Elisabeth Hall

10/9 - Bochum, Germany - Christuskirche

10/11 - Krakow, Poland - - ICE Kraków Congress Centre

10/14 - Warsaw, Poland - - Torwar

10/16 - Wroclaw, Poland - - Hala Stulecia

10/17 - Vienna, Austria - - Simm City

10/18 - Munich, Germany - - Technikum

10/20 - Paris, France - - Salle Pleyel

10/23 - Switzerland, Zurich - Volkshaus

10/24 - Milan, Italy - - - Teatro San Babila

10/25 - Rome, Italy - - - Teatro Ghione

11/25 - Las Vegas, NV - - The Smith Center

11/26 - Wickenburg, AZ - - Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts

11/28 - Mesa, AZ - - - Mesa Arts Center

11/29 - San Diego, CA - - Balboa Theatre

12/1 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Bank of America Performing Arts Center

12/4 - Palm Desert, CA - - McCallum Theatre

12/5 - Santa Rosa, CA - - Luther Burbank Center

12/8 - St. Charles, IL - - Arcada Theater

12/12 - Boston, MA - - - Chevalier Theatre

12/13 - Huntington, NY - - The Paramount

12/15 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods

12/16 - Atlantic City, NJ - - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

12/21 Dubai, UAE - - - (venue and ticket on-sale date to be announced)

Photo Credit: Riccardo Nacchi