Matt Rosa Shares New Single 'Half Asleep'

Today, alternative artist, Matt Rosa, shares his newest single, "Half Asleep." Produced by Ace Enders (The Early November), "Half Asleep" combines a pop punk-inspired melody with dramatic strings and a hip-hop beat. Of the lyrics, Rosa shares, "'Half Asleep' is the personification of anxiety as someone you wake up to on a day to day basis." Stream below.

Matt Rosa turned to music as a kid to escape a dark and turbulent childhood. He found his escape playing shows as a teenager, screaming into mics about the things that kept him up at night.

Despite this passion for music, Rosa found entrepreneurship in 2013 and knew he had to "give up to go up." For the next 8 years, he gave it his all and climbed the entrepreneurship ladder, eventually making a name for himself as a businessman, mentor and influencer. But every day, he woke up with a void that could only be filled by music.

Now, Rosa is making his musical comeback with the new singles "Half Asleep" and "Times Have Changed." With his new songs and his upcoming album, Rosa aims to share his real, uncut story about love, lust, relationships, success, and the peaks and valleys that come along with it.

"I believe I sacrificed my dream of music so I could do it on a much larger scale in the future," shares Rosa. "I'm so grateful to be back."

Photo Credit: Michael Kirton