Matt Rosa Releases New Single 'Used to Know Me So Well'

Alternative artist, Matt Rosa, has returned with his third single, "Used To Know Me Well."

"Used To Know Me Well", along with previous singles "Times Have Changed" and "Half Asleep", are drawn from Rosa's debut album Times Have Changed, and So Have I, due out October 29. The 10-track album was produced by Ace Enders and shares Rosa's real, uncut story about love, lust, relationships, success and the peaks and valleys that come along with it.

Presave the new album here.

Matt Rosa turned to music as a kid to escape a dark and turbulent childhood. He found his escape playing shows as a teenager, screaming into mics about the things that kept him up at night.

Despite this passion for music, Rosa found entrepreneurship in 2013 and knew he had to "give up to go up." For the next 8 years, he gave it his all and climbed the entrepreneurship ladder, eventually making a name for himself as a businessman, mentor and influencer. But every day, he woke up with a void that could only be filled by music.

Now, Rosa is making his musical comeback with the debut album Times Have Changed, and So Have I.

Watch the new music video now: