Matt B Announces New Afrobeats EP 'ALKEBULAN'

Global R&B artist and GRAMMY nominee Matt B has announced his highly anticipated forthcoming EP, ALKEBULAN, out this spring via Vitae Records. The release pays homage to his African ancestry, using the ancient name of the Motherland as the EPs title.

ALKEBULAN further taps into the Afrobeats soundscape the singer has so brilliantly captured with his recent releases and is the first of many exciting projects under his belt as he gears up for his biggest year yet.

"ALKEBULAN is a body of work that searches for identity and the longing to reconnect with the Motherland and my people," shares Matt B. "In search of this identity, I found that the heartbeat of it all is rooted in love. When I first stepped foot on the continent of Africa, that longing for home and search of identity was finally fulfilled. This EP encompasses the summation of this journey."

The EP will feature Matt B's previously released tracks "Get Down Mami" and GRAMMY nominated hit "Gimme Love" featuring Ugandan superstar Eddy Kenzo. "Gimme Love" is up for Best Global Music Performance at the 65th annual edition of the GRAMMY Awards which will air live on February 5, 2023 on CBS.

Since its release, the track has received critical acclaim debuting in the Top 50 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Charts, garnering over 5 million streams across platforms, and taking home top prizes at the MUSE Creative Awards, Global Music Awards, LIT Talent Awards, and New York International Film Awards.

Check out Matt B's recent interview detailing his musical upbringing and the journey that led him to his first GRAMMY nomination as part of GRAMMY.com's Road To The GRAMMYs Series here.

Known for his romantically-driven R&B music, Matt B has cemented himself as a bona fide talent and a force to be reckoned with. The Chicago native and Los Angeles-based songsmith has continued to build a worldwide fanbase with his chart-topping singles and albums including his 2014 international debut, Love & War, and sophomore album, DIVE.

Both releases went #1 on the iTunes R&B Charts and were later followed by his 2018 EP, RISE, produced by GRAMMY-Award Winner Bryan-Michael Cox (Mariah Carey, Usher, Mary J. Blige). In 2021, he released his debut US album, EDEN, which featured production from Cox as well as Tricky Stewart (Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Rihanna) and landed in the Top 40 on Billboard's R&B Albums, Digital Albums, Heatseekers, and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Charts.

Continuing to find inspiration from the people and cultures surrounding him, Matt B recently released a string of singles including "Gimme Love," Afro-fusion track "One & Only" featuring Nigerian singer Oxlade, and the soulful "I'm Here With You." Needless to say, Matt B shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Watch the new music video here: