Matroda Drops 'The RED Tape' Single BANG Featuring Dances With White Girls

Taking bass house to uncharted territory, Croatian producer Matroda crafts an icy soundscape on "Bang." The cutting-edge Dim Maksingle features deep wobbling bass and hypnotic bars from Dances With White Girls.



Set to release this summer on all DSPs and as a physical red cassette tape, The RED Tape is Matroda's double-sided ambitious homage to house music. Across eight tracks, the artist brings innovative bass-heavy productions to the forefront, in a pure display of his unadulterated #MatrodaSound. Side A dropped last month on digital platforms to critical acclaim, with Earmilk calling all four tracks "Absolute dance-floor destroyers."



"Bang" is the first single from Side B of The RED Tape and arrives amidst Phase 1 of The RED Tape Tour. The tour kicked off in Minneapolis alongside Malaa and continues this May with shows in Los Angeles, Tampa and Portland, leading into next month's performance at Spring Awakening Music Festival. Head to matrodamusic.com/tour for the most up-to-date itinerary and stay tuned for more shows to be announced.

Matroda The RED Tape Tour

May 4 @ Wave Nightclub - Tampa, FL - USA

May 11 @ 45 East - Portland, OR - USA

May 16 @NOIZ -Bangkok, Thailand

May 18 @ ERAA - Shanghai, China

June 7 @ Temple - Denver, CO - USA

July 8 @ Spring Awakening - Chicago, IL - USA

Jun 21 @ Space (with Tchami) - Miami, FL - USA

June 22 @HQ Beach Club (with Tchami) - Atlantic City, NJ - USA

Jun 28 @ Hard Rock Rooftop (with Tchami) - San Diego, CA - USA

Jun 29 @ Press Room (with Tchami) - Phoenix, AZ - USA

Jul 6 @ Astral Music Festival - Driftpile, AB - Canada





Taking early influences from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Frank Sinatra, and The Beatles, while introducing classical training across the violin, drums, and keyboard, the Matroda sound is well rounded and multifaceted. Since bursting onto the scene, Matroda has taken the world by storm with his unique approach to bass house music which incorporates industrial sonics and surgical sound design. His first career remix of SNBRN's "California" with Chris Lake in 2015 proved an electric festival vibe-chaser gaining support from Diplo, Calvin Harris, and Major Lazer. Hitting the #2 spot on Beatport's main chart upon its entrance and #1 on its house charts, it was a no-brainer that the rework polled in at #5 on SiriusXM's 2015 songs of the year. Since then, Matroda has toured the world and released three EPs: Shut It Down (Monstercat), BO$$ / Back To The Basics (Dim Mak) and Unfinished Business in addition to releases for Confession and Spinnin. He is supported by Major Lazer, Diplo, Calvin Harris, Porter Robinson, Dillon Francis, Tchami, Pete Tong, Malaa, AC Slater, and more.





