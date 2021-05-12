Mat Kearney Drops Acoustic EP Ahead of 'January Flower'

With his highly anticipated new studio album January Flower due out next Friday, May 21st, Mat Kearney released a stunning acoustic EP highlighting four tracks from the record today - stream now via your preferred listening service.

January Flower Acoustic EP includes acoustic takes of "Grand Canyon," "Can't Look Back," "Pontiac," and "Anywhere With You." For January Flower, Kearney really focused on the heart of his songwriting and reconnecting with the joy of making music. "It was about digging down and finding the innocence that comes with wanting to make music solely for the love and passion of doing it," he says. "I wanted to stay true to that voice." It only made sense, then, for Kearney to to release these tracks as special acoustic versions, stripping back their production and highlighting the simplicity of a great song.

January Flower is the follow up to 2018's CRAZYTALK LP, Kearney's most collaborative album yet. The album debuted at #1 on iTunes - just the latest of Kearney's studio albums to do so - and helped propel him to the 2.5 BILLION global streaming mark.

Fans can look forward to the Multi-Platinum producer, singer, and songwriter hitting the road in support of January Flower in the near future, with much more news on the soon. for the most up to date information, check out www.matkearney.com and be sure to pre-save or pre-order January Flower, out next Friday, May 21st via Tomorrow Music/Virgin.

