Mary Bragg Shares New Single 'Love Each Other'

Bragg's new album will be out September 30th.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Mary Bragg shared today her new single "Love Each Other." The latest to release from her self-titled new album (out September 30th through Tone Tree Music), "Love Each Other" is a delicate, hopeful track where Bragg suggests that even in anger, it's not impossible to love.

"There is always an opportunity to love; to choose to be kind toward another human being instead of the myriad of other responses that can send us down an inflexible, judgemental road that only deepens the divide between us and the ones we disagree with," stated Bragg.

"Empathy is at once an impossibility, and the necessity that breathes grace back into difficult situations. In the last several years, I've seen grace soften the sharpest pains, moving through seemingly innavigable relationship stresses. It only happens when people choose to love each other."

"Love Each Other" follows the release of "Panorama," a nostalgic airy ballad that The Boot called "a striking reflection of a moment long past that left a lasting image in her mind."

Bragg is no stranger to baring her soul through song. Known for her fervent and vulnerable songwriting, her poignant new album is no different. Written over the past three years during a tumultuous personal life journey, the self-titled effort is a lush and achingly gorgeous collection of raw, honest, and unguarded new songs. She transforms her hushed, spare meditations on intimacy and identity into mesmerizing, cinematic sonic worlds.

Where in the past, her songs have often focused on empathetic character portraits and external narratives, this time around the music is deeply autobiographical, with open, deliberate arrangements that reflect the unflinching honesty of her lyrics. An exercise in catharsis, the songs are a hard look in the mirror, a long overdue reckoning with the fact that learning to love and to be loved starts with loving yourself.

The album ultimately finds consolation in the bigger picture, in the knowledge that everything-sadness, joy, love, life itself-is transient and fleeting and all the more beautiful because of its impermanence.

Among the many changes, last year Bragg decided to relocate to New York City in order to advance her career in music production. With experience producing her own albums as well as others, including Grace Pettis, Jackson Emmer, and Natalie Price, at various studios in Nashville, she decided to make it official after becoming inspired by a shocking statistic.

"When the pandemic hit, I finally had the time to evaluate what I really wanted, both personally and professionally," she stated. "I'd been producing a lot on my own, but I still didn't consider myself a real producer. When I learned that only 3% of producers on the Billboard charts right now are women, I decided to strip myself of that self-consciousness and go all in."

Praised by World Café for her "refined, sumptuously melancholy take on Southern storytelling," Bragg has been exploring love and its complications for much of her career, wrestling with longing, desire, heartbreak, and insecurity across a string of widely lauded albums.

NPR dubbed her breakout 2017 release, Lucky Strike, one of the year's best, while her 2019 follow-up, Violets as Camouflage, earned similar raves, with the Nashville Scene calling it "magnificent" and Rolling Stone hailing its mix of "classic country twang" and "gentle chamber-pop."

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

08/21 - Glenwood Springs, CO @ The Big Red Barn
08/25 - Denver, CO @ House Show
08/26 - Estes Park, CO @ Listening at the Legion
08/27 - Fort Collins, CO @ Music at Three Pines
09/14 - Nashville, TN @ Americanafest (Tone Tree Music Showcase)
09/17 - Nashville, TN @ Americanafest (Black Oak Artists Showcase)
10/02 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic
10/06 - Houston, TX @ Anderson Fair
10/07 - La Grange, TX @ The Bugle Boy
10/27 - New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall




