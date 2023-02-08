Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives Announce First New Album in 6 Years 'Altitude'

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives Announce First New Album in 6 Years 'Altitude'

His new album, Altitude, will be released on May 19 via Snakefarm.

Feb. 08, 2023  

The 5-time GRAMMY winner, Country Music Hall of Famer and AMA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Marty Stuart announced his new album, Altitude, will be released on May 19 via Snakefarm.

The announcement of his first new album in more than 6 years finds Stuart on the heels of a string of professional and personal achievements in an already unprecedented career. Late last year, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives were inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and he celebrated his 50th year in Nashville and 30th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member.

In December, Stuart and his wife Connie Smith kicked off the grand re-opening of the historic and recently renovated Ellis Theater in his hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi, which Stuart has been working to re-open for seven years as part of his Congress of Country Music.

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives commemorated the announcement with the release of the album's title track "Altitude" along with a visualizer for their previously released single "Country Star." Altitude is now available for pre-order.

"I've been quoted as saying the most outlaw thing you can possibly do in Nashville, TN, these days is to play country music. It can be done," Stuart explains. "On Altitude, there's twin fiddles, steel guitar, and the legendary Pig Robbins playing piano on what turned out to be one of his last recording sessions.

The song is a reminder to me, and to anyone else still interested, that there's a few of us out here who still know how to make authentic country music. I have an absolute belief that there's a world of people out there who still love it, as my wife Connie Smith says it's the 'cry of the heart,' Harlan Howard said 'it's' three chords and the truth' - that's country music."

Recorded in Nashville with his longtime band The Fabulous Superlatives - Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris Scruggs - the collection finds Stuart picking up where he left off on 2017's Way Out West, exploring a cosmic country landscape populated by dreamers and drifters, misfits and angels, honky-tonk heroes and lonesome lovers.

Written primarily on the road, the collection was inspired in large part by Stuart's 2018 tour supporting Byrds co-founders Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman, who reunited for the 50th anniversary of their seminal Sweetheart Of The Rodeo album.

"I bought my first copy of Sweetheart Of The Rodeo for $2.99 at the discount bin in a shopping mall record store in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, and it became the blueprint for my musical life," Stuart recalls. "Revisiting it on the road with Roger and Chris put me back under its spell all over again. I was writing songs in dressing rooms and soundchecks and on the bus, and then one day, I looked up and there was enough to make an album."

Stuart and his band are set to embark on a coast-to-coast tour that kicks off on February 9 in Chattanooga, TN, with a performance at Stagecoach Music Festival on April 29. This summer, he will hit the road with Chris Stapleton for a run of dates. Tickets are on sale now, with more dates to be announced later this year.

"I've always loved songs that feel like old friends but still sound new and fresh," says Stuart about Altitude. "The beautiful thing about country music is that the blueprint Jimmie Rodgers laid down-rambling, gambling, sin, redemption, Heaven, Hell-it's all just as relevant now as it ever was. It's the human condition, and if you're honest about it and you've got a real band around you, you can make something that's uniquely yours and stands the test of time."

Tour Dates

2/9 - Chattanooga, TN - The Walker Theatre
2/10 - Augusta, GA - Imperial Theatre
2/11 - Shelby, NC - Don Gibson Theatre
2/17 - Clearwater, FL - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
2/18 - Ocala, FL - Reilly Arts Center
2/19 - Stuart, FL - Lyric Theatre
2/20 - Key West, FL - Key West Theatre
2/23 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre Jacksonville
2/24 - Decatur, AL - Princess Theater
3/4 - Hopkins, MN - Hopkins Center for the Arts
3/5 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folks Music
3/10 - Fayetteville, AK - Starr Theater - Walton Arts Center
3/24 - St. Louis, MO - Sheldon Concert Hall
3/25 - Senatobia, MS - Northwest Mississippi Community College for the Performing Arts
4/6 - Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap
4/7 - Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap
4/14 - Easton, PA - State Theatre Center for the Arts
4/15 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
4/16 - Wilmington, DE - Copeland Hall
4/27 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre
4/28 - Scottsdale, AZ - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
4/29 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival
5/4 - Lincolnton, GA - Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival
5/13 - Greeneville, TN - Niswonger Performing Arts Center
6/2 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
6/15 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena #
6/16 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater #
6/22 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena #
6/23 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena #
7/6 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater #
7/19 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center #
7/20 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #
8/10 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion #
8/11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion #
9/30 - Steelville, MO - Wildwood Springs Lodge

# - with Chris Stapleton

Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen



D4vd Unveils Highly-Anticipated New Song Placebo Effect Photo
D4vd Unveils Highly-Anticipated New Song Placebo Effect
17-year-old singer-songwriter d4vd releases his new single “Placebo Effect” via ​​Darkroom/Interscope Records. LHe also announced additional stops on his debut headlining tour in Paris on March 1 at Point Éphémère and Toronto on March 6 at Drake Underground. Check out upcoming tour dates now!
Leslie Jordan Tribute Show Adds Lainey Wilson, Tanya Tucker & More Photo
Leslie Jordan Tribute Show Adds Lainey Wilson, Tanya Tucker & More
The tribute will include Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ashley McBryde, Fancy Hagood, Jelly Roll, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard, with appearances by Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, and more.
Robert Ellis Announces New Album Yesterdays News Photo
Robert Ellis Announces New Album 'Yesterday's News'
Coming off his raucous 2019 album Texas Piano Man, Ellis is changing course and embracing a raw minimalist approach that prizes patience and restraint above all else. He also shared the stunning video for the title track “Yesterday’s News,” a wry tune that drifts like a cloud on the breeze as he channels a washed up singer on some dimly lit stage.
Live Nation Urban Announces Black History Month Event Series Photo
Live Nation Urban Announces Black History Month Event Series
Live Nation Urban, in collaboration with Live Nation’s BE-Nation internal employee resource group, have launched Live Nation Entertainment’s company-wide Black History Month celebration – AFRO-RENAISSANCE – a multi-event series across six cities comprising of artist showcases through different entertainment mediums.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music SessionHailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music Session
February 7, 2023

Apple Music Sessions feature some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics.
Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'
February 7, 2023

While FACS are a heavy band, they don’t necessarily feel like one— Case’s fluttering, melodic guitar lines are buoyed by the insistent, underlying pulse of an expert rhythm section. Bassist Alianna Kalaba, who stepped in for founding member Jonathan Van Herik in 2018, makes her amicable last stand here with the group.
THE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in AprilTHE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in April
February 7, 2023

The Jim Henson Company comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien),  joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me).
Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 LineupFoo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
February 7, 2023

Sea.Hear.Now announces an incredible 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more. Teams will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin and legendary ladies Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jersey’s Rob Kelly and more.
Audra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE FilmAudra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE Film
February 7, 2023

Audra McDonald and Myles Frost have joined the cast of Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film Caste: The Origins of our Discontents. The pair will join the previously announced Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Connie Nielsen, and Jon Bernthal.
share