Martina McBride Announces Dates For Her 12th Annual The Joy of Christmas Tour

Sep. 26, 2022  

Country music icon, Martina McBride, has announced upcoming dates for her 12th annual The Joy of Christmas Tour. Kicking off on November 26th in Greensboro, NC, McBride will once again hit the road to celebrate the holiday season in what has become a favored tradition of not only her fans but of McBride's as well.

"This is the 12th year of doing the Joy Of Christmas Tour and I truly believe our 2022 version of the show is the best yet," says McBride. "It is truly a night for the whole family to celebrate all the joyful things about the holiday season. We look forward to it every year and are honored that our show has become a tradition for us and the fans. We cannot wait to take it back on the road!"

The Joy of Christmas Tour Dates

11.26.22
11.27.22
12.1.22
12.2.22
12.3.22
12.4.22
12.8.22
12.9.22
12.10.22
12.16.22
12.17.22
12.18.22

Greensboro, NC
Daytona Beach, FL
Tysons, VA
Shippensburg, PA
Glenside, PA
New Brunswick, NJ
Denver, CO
Omaha, NE
Cedar Falls, IA
Tulsa, OK
Kansas City, MO
Fayetteville, AR

Steven Tanger Center
The Peabody Auditorium
Capital One Hall
Luhrs Performing Arts
Keswick Theatre
State Theatre
Paramount Theatre
Orpheum Theatre
Gallagher Bluedorn PAC
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Midland Theatre
Walton Arts Center - Baum Walker Hall

Pre-sale tickets for Martina McBride's The Joy of Christmas Tour go on-sale on Tuesday, September 26th here. National on-sale for The Joy of Christmas Tour are available on Friday, September 30th.

This year also marks McBride's 25th anniversary of her impactful album Evolution - a remarkably heartfelt and soaring project that produced two #1 hits ("Wrong Again" and the iconic "A Broken Wing") and was certified 3x Platinum by the RIAA.

For additional information on Martina McBride, including upcoming tour dates, please visit http://www.martinamcbride.com/

Martina McBride is a multiple GRAMMY-nominated country singer, whose vocals have kept her at the top of the charts garnering six No. 1 hits and 20 Top 10 singles. Selling more than 18 million albums to date, she has earned 14 Gold, 9 Platinum, 3 Double Platinum and 2 Triple Platinum certifications. She has been honored with more than 15 major music awards, including four wins from the Country Music Association and three Academy of Country Music Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year.

In addition to her iconic music career, Martina continues building her lifestyle brand having released two cookbooks, "Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life" (2018) and "Around the Table: Recipes and Inspiration for Gatherings Throughout the Year" (2014).

She recently wrapped the first season of "Vocal Point with Martina McBride", her weekly podcast that featured Garth Brooks, Loretta Lynn, Little Big Town, Lukas Nelson, Emmylou Harris, Blake Shelton and many more. Earlier this year she announced her "Livin' Life Up Tour" with support from up-and-coming female artists Hannah Ellis, Hailey Whitters, Kalie Shorr and Sarah Allison Turner, and is planning her 10th annual "The Joy of Christmas Tour".

Through her Team Music Is Love initiative, Martina has launched a series of fundraising and volunteer projects to support hunger relief, cancer research, domestic violence and helping women, children and families in need.

