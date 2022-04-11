Maroon 5 Headlines Music After Dark Concert Experience at Universal Orlando Resort

One of the world's greatest pop bands, Maroon 5, will be performing at the Music After Dark fan experience August 25-27 at Universal Orlando Resort, featuring an intimate concert and private late night "after hours" event.

The specially curated experience includes 3 days and 2 nights of Universal Orlando hotel accommodations with all resort amenities, exclusive and private (for concert goers only) evening access to Universal Studios Florida, with unlimited food and drink, admission to Universal's Islands of Adventure, and a private, all-inclusive Universal CityWalk Maroon 5 fan celebration block party.

More information and tickets can be found here.

"It's always special when we perform an intimate show for our fans; we're looking forward to a fun night with fans from all over in this unique performance setting," said Maroon 5.

"We are thrilled to present this extraordinary fan experience with one of the world's greatest bands at Universal Orlando Resort," said Scott Zeiger, chief production officer, EBG Presents, the producer of Music After Dark. "The band's amazing fans are going to experience Maroon 5 as they bring their stadium and arena world tour performance to the Universal Music Plaza Stage. Everyone is a VIP, with passes to fabulous events and amazing resort accommodations."

In addition to the intimate Maroon 5 concert, guests enjoy stay and play packages from one of Universal Orlando's resort hotels, including Universal's Aventura Hotel, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, and Hard Rock Hotel®. A limited number of single day passes are also available that include the concert and private night access to Universal Studios with unlimited food and drink.

The experience begins with an afternoon resort check-in on Thursday, August 25 at select Universal Orlando Resort hotels, to enjoy the resort amenities prior to a private, all-inclusive Universal CityWalk block party that includes unlimited food, beverages and entertainment.

On Friday, August 26, fans will enjoy resort amenities in the morning before heading to Universal's Islands of Adventure from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. to experience the all-new apex predator of coasters, Jurassic World VelociCoaster and so much more.

On Friday, August 26, Maroon 5 hits the Universal Music Plaza Stage at 8 p.m. From 7:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Universal Studios Florida will be open exclusively for Music After Dark guests, (no general public) to enjoy short lines and unlimited food and beverages throughout the park. Rides and attractions include Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, and so much more.

On Saturday, August 27, Music After Dark guests will be able to enjoy resort amenities before checkout.

Complimentary water taxis, shuttle busses and walking paths from the resort hotels to Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventures and Universal CityWalk experiences are provided for Music After Dark guests.

Three-day, two-night packages start at $995 per person (double occupancy) and single evening experience passes start at $495.

GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum powerhouse Maroon 5 are one of pop music's most enduring artists and the 21st century's biggest acts. To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved multiple GRAMMY® Awards and become the most successful duo or group on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this century; with 32 records charted and 15 Top 10 singles.

Maroon 5 holds a Top 40 record for the most #1 hits among pop duo or groups with 11 entries and have earned 22 Top 10 entries on the chart. They are the only band to achieve these accolades. Maroon 5 reaches over 45 million monthly Spotify listeners, and after completing their "2021" tour, they have played over 750 concerts in 30+ countries selling over 7,500,000 tickets worldwide, remaining "one of the world's best-selling artists."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos