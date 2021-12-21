Marie Osmond Debuts At #1 On Billboard Classical Crossover Albums Chart With 'Unexpected'

Marie Osmond's Unexpected, released via Oliveme LLC and BFD/The Orchard, debuts at No. 1 on Billboard's Classical Crossover Albums Chart and No. 6 on Billboard's Classical Albums Chart following its December 10 release. In her sixth decade as an entertainer, she continues to reach career milestones with the new album available now on CD, vinyl and digital platforms. Purchase the new album here.

"As Osmond pushed her voice to remarkable heights on this new album, the musical icon did it for the fans who allowed her to reach this high (People)." Unexpected is also dedicated to Osmond's father who encouraged his daughter to follow her passion and sing every style of music she loved.

The multi-GRAMMY-nominated artist celebrated release week with an appearance on GMA3, where she performed a moving rendition of Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World." Osmond also joined "The Dr. Oz Show" and performed "The Prayer" with America's Got Talent finalist Daniel Emmet on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Osmond announced the album, which she co-produced with Jerry Williams and Dave Reitzas, through the release of the lead single, "Unexpected Song" from the musical Song and Dance. With theatrical credits that include Anna Leonowens in the Broadway production of The King and I, Osmond also performs numbers from Into the Woods, West Side Story, The Sound of Music and more.

Unexpected harkens to an era where music was live with incredible orchestras and conductors. Osmond, who has 20 years of opera training, is accompanied by The Prague Symphony Orchestra on the album, which features songs in Italian, French and Czech. "With effortless clarity and tone, Osmond ranges from powerful to delicate (Parade)" on tracks like "Nessun Dorma" from the Italian opera Turnadot.

Osmond's third Lifetime holiday movie, A Fiancé for Christmas, was recently premiered as part of the network's annual It's a Wonderful Lifetime lineup. Lifetime commemorated the release with a Marie Osmond Merry Movie Marathon, featuring her previous movies, Road Home for Christmas and The Christmas Edition. A Fiancé for Christmas is scheduled to re-air on Dec. 22.

Osmond has spent six iconic decades in the entertainment business performing as a successful singer, television performer, actor, author, entrepreneur and public speaker. She is a multiple gold and platinum-selling artist and CMA winner, garnering numerous Billboard chart-topping singles and albums and three New York Times Bestselling books. Osmond has entertained millions throughout the world through television, radio, film, literature, live concerts and Broadway.

Marie Osmond has spent six iconic decades in the entertainment business performing as a successful singer, television performer, actor, author, entrepreneur and public speaker. She has continued to maintain relevance, remaining an instantly recognizable figure across the globe. Her debut single "Paper Roses" reached the No. 1 spot on two Billboard charts, a feat that not only placed her among an elite class of musical royalty, but instantly catapulted her into international superstardom.

She is a multiple gold and platinum selling artist and CMA winner, garnering numerous Billboard chart-topping singles and albums and three New York Times Bestselling books. She has entertained millions throughout the world through television, radio, film, literature, live concerts and Broadway. Osmond's new Unexpected album, featuring opera, Broadway and timeless classics, is available now. Unexpected is the follow-up to her Top 10 Billboard Country album, Music is Medicine.

Listen to the new album here: