Maria Taylor Shares 'Spinning Wheel' Video

Today Maria Taylor has revealed the official for "Spinning Wheel" with Under The Radar. The track is from her self-titled album out now on Flower Moon Records. About the video Maria Taylor says, "One of my best friends and long time collaborators, Alan Tanner, directed this video. I love how the video accentuates the dance element of the song. He always adds a sense of levity and humor to his work and I can never watch an Alan Tanner video without smiling."



Maria's seventh and most personal record to date was recorded in the midst of typical family chaos and she shares moments of extreme vulnerability with us as well as the beauty she's witnessed along the way. She knows how to move forward into the future and, on this record, she shows us unreservedly a Maria Taylor who isn't letting a fear of the unknown keep her from diving into it.



While most everything on the album was played by Maria, Louis Schefano and husband, Ryan Dwyer, special guests also extend to family and friends alike. Joshua Radin added beautiful harmonies on "Stay with You" while Maria's brother, Macey Taylor aka Uncle Mace (Bright Eyes and the Mystic Valley band) tracked all of the bass parts at her dad's (Big Mace) house in Birmingham, Alabama. Marko Kurtovic and Brad Armstrong lent guitar licks, while Tiffany Osborn recorded violin and viola in the "isolation booth" - Maria's kid's tiny bedroom. Armstrong also trekked to NYC with a microphone and laptop where he, Maria, and her husband recorded Adam Duritz's achingly powerful vocal track on "Waiting in Line" in the living room of his Manhattan apartment.



Maria Taylor follows the release of her 2016 record In The Next Life, co-produced alongside Nik Freitas (Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band), which features guest vocals from Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes), Joshua Radin, Jake Bellows (Neva Dinova), and others.



After putting out four albums and three EPs as one half of Azure Ray (with co-vocalist Orenda Fink) and lending her voice, piano and drumming skills on numerous Bright Eyes records, Maria announced her solo career in 2005 - a change that would pave the way for five critically acclaimed albums and collaborations with renowned artists such as Jim Eno (Spoon), Michael Stipe (R.E.M.), Moby, Doug Easley (Cat Power, Pavement), David Barbe (Sugar, Drive-By Truckers, Son Volt) and Crooked Fingers. As a performer, Maria has shared the stage with Ben Lee, Josh Rouse, Jason Isbell, Jim James and more. Over the years, fans have heard her music on TV shows such as This is Us, Grey's Anatomy, Parenthood and more.

Watch the video for "Spinning Wheel" below.

Maria Taylor Tour Dates



03.25 London, UK @ OS Academy Islington

03.26 Essen, DE @ Zeche Carl

03.28 Osnabrück, DE @ Kleine Freiheit

03.29 Hamburg, DE @ 1910-Weinbar / Weinbar Sankt Pauli

03.30 Köln, DE @ Blue Shell

03.31 Berlin, DE @ Auster Club

04.01 Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

04.02 Leipzig, Moritzbastei

04.03. München, DE @ Orangehouse

04.04. A-Wien, AT @ Chelsea

Photo Credit: Liz Bretz





