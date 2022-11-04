Maren Morris Unveils Acoustic Project 'Humble Quest: In Rare Form'
The project is accompanied by videos directed by Nicki Fletcher and Mason Allen.
Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris unveils Humble Quest: In Rare Form, featuring seven stripped-back versions of tracks from her critically acclaimed album Humble Quest, accompanied by videos directed by Nicki Fletcher and Mason Allen. Maren and her band self-produced the project, which was recorded at her bandmate Bennett Lewis' summer camp Camp Wayfarer in Flat Rock, North Carolina during a break from tour.
"In Rare Form came as an idea to me near the end of my tour when my band and I had worked so hard every show to find new moments to make each performance magical and unique," Maren says. "We were able to reimagine the songs of Humble Quest in this very stripped, beautiful form at sunset on a hill in North Carolina. No lighting, no bells and whistles, just Mother Nature, music and friendship."
Maren's North American headline Humble Quest Tour, which included stops at The Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks and several more legendary venues, will conclude with her biggest ever Nashville show at the Bridgestone Arena next month-visit marenmorris.com/tour for full details.
Humble Quest, released in March via Sony Music Nashville's Columbia Nashville imprint and nominated for Album Of The Year at this year's CMA Awards, debuted at #2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and broke the record for most first day and first week streams globally on Amazon Music for a country album by a female artist. Additionally, the album's lead single, "Circles Around This Town," is newly Gold-certified.
Humble Quest was produced by frequent collaborator Greg Kurstin (Adele, Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters) and written alongside her husband Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Jimmy Robbins, Natalie Hemby, Laura Veltz and Jon Green.
Listen to the new acoustic project here:
Watch the new videos here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 3, 2022
Reynolds was nominated for a Golden Globe and Grammy award for his work on the “Deadpool” franchise. Reynold’s most recent film “The Adam Project,” which he also produced, is currently Netflix's fourth most-viewed English-language movie of all time. He can next be seen in the musical comedy “Spirited” opposite Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer,
SG Lewis Shares New Track 'LIFETIME'
November 3, 2022
British singer-songwriter, producer and DJ, SG Lewis, shares “Lifetime,” the next taste of his forthcoming album. Watch the Jason Lester-directed music video now! ”Lifetime” follows the news that SG Lewis’ second full-length album AudioLust & HigherLove will be released in early 2023.
Adam Devine, Melissa Villaseñor & More Join REINDEER IN HERE CBS Holiday Special
November 3, 2022
REINDEER IN HERE’s cast includes Adam Devine voicing Blizzard “Blizz;” Jim Gaffigan voicing Santa; Melissa Villaseñor voicing Candy; Henry Winkler voicing Smiley; Candace Cameron Bure voicing Pinky; Donald Faison voicing Bucky; Jo Koy voicing Hawk; Gabriel Bateman voicing Theo; and Brooke Monroe Conaway voicing Isla.
David Foster, Kat McPhee & More to Perform on 24TH ANNUAL A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS AT THE GROVE
November 3, 2022
The special, which takes place at The Grove in Los Angeles, will enhance the inspirational stories of several American families with performances by extraordinary artists, including Estefan, Andy Grammer, Little Big Town and David Foster & Kat McPhee.
LL Cool J to Host NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: CELEBRATING 100 YEARS
November 3, 2022
This beloved American tradition, celebrating its 100th ceremony, is presented by the National Park Service (NPS) and National Park Foundation (NPF) and will feature Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone, Shania Twain, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band and more singing holiday classics.