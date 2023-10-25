Maren Morris Sets Intimate New York City Show

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris confirms an intimate New York City show at The Bowery Ballroom on November 6—members of Maren’s official fan club, The Lunatics, can sign up here to receive a code to purchase tickets on-sale Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. EST.

The show at Bowery Ballroom is the second in a series of very special intimate show for The Lunatics following a sold-out show at Joe’s on Weed Street in Chicago earlier this month featuring support from queer country singer Adam Mac, who caught Maren’s attention after posting a video explaining his decision to cancel a festival appearance due to anti-LGBTQ backlash.

Maren recently returned with a new EP, The Bridge, featuring two new tracks, “The Tree,” produced by Greg Kurstin and “Get the Hell Out of Here” produced by Jack Antonoff—listen/share here and watch the Jason Lester-directed videos here. She discussed the new EP and her opinions on country music at large as the first-ever guest on The New York Times Popcast (Deluxe)—watch the full interview with critics Joe Coscarelli and Jon Caramanica here.

The EP has earned widespread critical acclaim, with Vogue raving, “There’s an evergreen brilliance to Morris’s body of work,” and Rolling Stone praising “The Tree” for its “swaying, hopeful pop quality that betrays the exasperation of her lyrics.” CNN summed it up best as “fiery.”