Maren Morris Sets Intimate New York City Show

Tickets will go on-sale Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. EST.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Maren Morris Sets Intimate New York City Show

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris confirms an intimate New York City show at The Bowery Ballroom on November 6—members of Maren’s official fan club, The Lunatics, can sign up here to receive a code to purchase tickets on-sale Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. EST.

The show at Bowery Ballroom is the second in a series of very special intimate show for The Lunatics following a sold-out show at Joe’s on Weed Street in Chicago earlier this month featuring support from queer country singer Adam Mac, who caught Maren’s attention after posting a video explaining his decision to cancel a festival appearance due to anti-LGBTQ backlash.

Maren recently returned with a new EP, The Bridge, featuring two new tracks, “The Tree,” produced by Greg Kurstin and “Get the Hell Out of Here” produced by Jack Antonoff—listen/share here and watch the Jason Lester-directed videos here. She discussed the new EP and her opinions on country music at large as the first-ever guest on The New York Times Popcast (Deluxe)—watch the full interview with critics Joe Coscarelli and Jon Caramanica here.

The EP has earned widespread critical acclaim, with Vogue raving, “There’s an evergreen brilliance to Morris’s body of work,” and Rolling Stone praising “The Tree” for its “swaying, hopeful pop quality that betrays the exasperation of her lyrics.” CNN summed it up best as “fiery.”



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Maisie Peters Unveils Deluxe Edition of UK No.1 Album The Good Witch Photo
Maisie Peters Unveils Deluxe Edition of UK No.1 Album 'The Good Witch'

Rising British pop star Maisie Peters unveils a deluxe edition of her acclaimed UK No.1 album The Good Witch, featuring six brand-new tracks. Maisie’s No.1 has made her the youngest British female solo act since 2014 to claim a #1, and the youngest artist to claim a #1 since Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour.

2
Magnolia Park Share New Album Halloween Mixtape II Photo
Magnolia Park Share New Album 'Halloween Mixtape II'

Magnolia Park has released their new album 'Halloween Mixtape II' along with a music video for their song 'Candles'. The band tapped longtime collaborators and Baku's Revenge (2022) producers Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War) and Andy Karpovck to expand on the hardened edge underlying their trademark catchy hooks and memorable melodies.

3
Yaeger Drops Highly Anticipated New EP Jaguar Photo
Yaeger Drops Highly Anticipated New EP 'Jaguar'

Yaeger, one of the most played artists on Swedish radio, has released her highly anticipated new EP 'Jaguar'. Co-written by Yaeger aka Hanna Jäger and Sebastian Furrer (Avicii, Loreen, Ed Sheeran), and produced alongside Federico Pinna, ‘Jaguar' is a 6-track masterclass in bold dance pop and infectious crossover club tracks.

4
Brian Falduto Releases New Single Just A Phase Photo
Brian Falduto Releases New Single 'Just A Phase'

Just in time for the full moon, Brian Falduto releases his new single 'Just A Phase' - a catchy and relatable song that captures the ups and downs of relationships. Brian is currently working on new music in Nashville and New York, and says “Just a Phase” is indicative of where he wants to go next as a storyteller.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New TracksTaylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next MonthALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting SpecialKelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting Special

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
& JULIET