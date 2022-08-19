Maren Morris Reunites With Zedd on 'Make You Say'

Grammy-winning superstar Maren Morris and acclaimed producer Zedd reunite on a new collaboration, "Make You Say," featuring production duo BEAUZ and co-written by Zedd, Maren, BEAUZ, Charlie Puth and Jacob Kasher Hindlin.

The new track follows the duo's six times Platinum-certified hit collaboration from 2018, "The Middle," which has accumulated more than four billion streams worldwide.

"I loved working with Zedd again on 'Make You Say' after such a thrill ride with 'The Middle,'" Maren says. "It's such a vibey melody and making the music video was definitely a first for me as far as choreography and animation go. The fans are gonna flip."

"I started working on this record with Beauz about three or four years ago," Zedd says. "We went back and forth slowly, refining the production over the years, and then Charlie and I got in the studio and wrote the topline for the track. Maren recorded a demo of it and sounded phenomenal, so I met her in Nashville, and we recorded the final vocal to 'Make You Say' and she took the song to a whole new level. 'Make You Say' is the kickoff of a new chapter for me and I can't wait for the world to hear it."

In addition, the music video premieres today as part of Apple's "Made on iPad" campaign. The "Made On iPad" campaign highlights how iPad's powerful performance, versatility and portability has provided inspiration to creators all over the world. Apple Pencil seamlessly works with iPad and powerful apps to make iPad the ultimate tool. Using the video animation app FlipaClip, the rotoscoping technique is shown in the video for "Make You Say" to showcase the level of creativity that can be achieved with iPad.

Maren's new album Humble Quest is out now and she's currently on a North American headline tour-see full routing below and visit here for more information.

Maren Morris is one of the leading voices in music today, armed with incredible vocal stylings and songwriting chops, sheer talent, honest lyrics and an undeniable presence. Her third album Humble Quest was released in March to widespread critical acclaim, with The New York Times praising her as "pocket-size but with alpha presence, like a country music Mighty Mouse."

The album debuted at #2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, broke the record for most first day and first week streams globally on Amazon Music for a country album by a female artist and features lead single "Circles Around This Town," which was the most-added single at country radio upon impact and broke Amazon Music's record for most streams for a country song debut by a female artist.

Maren and her husband Ryan Hurd were nominated for a Grammy and two CMA Awards for their #1, Platinum-certified first official duet "Chasing After You." Her triple Platinum single "The Bones" dominated 2020, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 19 consecutive weeks and became the first solo female multi-week #1 at country radio since 2012.

The single earned Maren Song of the Year and Female Artist of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards, plus Female Artist of the year and Music Event of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards and a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Country Song.

Her 2019 album GIRL shattered the record for the largest ever debut streaming week for a country album by a woman and was named Album of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards, where Morris was the most nominated artist.

GIRL arrived three years after Morris' breakout, Platinum-certified debut album HERO, for which she won a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance, New Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2017 ACM Awards and New Artist of the Year at the 2016 CMA Awards. HERO features the much-lauded singles that launched Maren's career into the stratosphere- the double Platinum "My Church," Platinum "80s Mercedes" and "I Could Use A Love Song," and Gold "Rich."

Multi-platinum, Grammy-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd made his debut with "Clarity" after signing with Interscope in 2012 and has been breaking down barriers surrounding music genres ever since.

Throughout his career, Zedd has worked with a diverse range of artists to create hits, including Foxes on "Clarity" (which earned Zedd a 2014 Grammy "Best Dance Recording"), Hayley Williams on RIAA platinum-certified hit, "Stay The Night" (which racked up more than one billion streams) and Selena Gomez on the Platinum-certified track, "I Want You To Know," which spent four weeks at #1 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

He's also collaborated with Alessia Cara on their hit single "Stay" which has amassed over 4.7 billion streams worldwide, held the #1 spot at Top 40 radio for six consecutive weeks and earned Zedd his second Grammy nomination, and with Maren Morris and Grey on the monster hit "The Middle," which earned Zedd his second #1 at Top 40 radio.

Digitally, the song has over four billion streams worldwide and earned Zedd three Grammy nominations including Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Pop Duo or Group Performance. Most recently, Zedd opened the NHL All-Star Game with a performance during player introductions, and he was the official pregame DJ during player warmups at this year's NFL Super Bowl LVI.

Watch the new music video here: