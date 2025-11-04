Maren Morris Brings THE DREAMSICLE TOUR to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in April 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW has announced that Maren Morris will bring her highly anticipated Dreamsicle Tour to the venue on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

A powerhouse vocalist and genre-defying songwriter, Maren Morris has earned acclaim for her fearless artistry and crossover success. Her accolades include a GRAMMY Award, five ACM Awards, five CMA Awards, and three Billboard Music Awards, along with billions of global streams and multiple platinum and gold certifications.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online, by phone at 239-481-4849, or in person at the Box Office (Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.; and three hours before showtime). An E-Club Member Presale will begin Thursday, November 6 at 2 p.m. Fans can sign up to become members here.

As part of Morris’s continued philanthropic efforts, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry to help fight childhood hunger across the U.S.