Marc Valentine Releases New Single 'Skeleton Key' (b/w 'Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow')

Marc Valentine has a bone to pick...

Marc Valentine, the charismatic British singer-songwriter-guitarist who last year released his debut solo album to critical acclaim, issues a new single, "Skeleton Key", through Little Steven's Wicked Cool Records – available as a limited-edition 7” and a digital download.

Produced by Dave Draper (The Wildhearts, Ryan Hamilton, The Professionals), Skeleton Key is a 3-minute 20-second blast of upbeat/downbeat powerpop – a haunting tale of emotional pursuit, with spirited guitar lines and a chorus to die for.

Explains Marc: “When the idea for Skeleton Key came to me, I was imagining the colours and dialogue of a suspenseful opening scene from a late '60s Hammer horror film. It's a song about discovering the darker side of someone and the futile attempt to escape the emotional powers that can unlock everything – though, as usual, there's a dash of dark humour.”

The single is backed with a cover version of The Shirelles' "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow" – a long-time favourite of Marc's.

Available as a download and a limited-edition coloured vinyl 7” with picture sleeve, Skeleton Key unlocks the door to Marc's forthcoming album, 'Basement Sparks' (due in 2024) – and, we make no bones about it, is destined to embed itself in a good number of skulls this Halloween.

Having honed his craft fronting cult pop-rockers Last Great Dreamers across four studio albums, Marc launched a solo career in 2022, his debut long-player Future Obscure picking up praise from an array of publications.

"Skeleton Key" is available for streaming and purchase through digital platforms. The limited-edition 7” is on sale through UK record shops, and available to order in the US and Europe via marcvalentine.co.uk and marcvalentine.bandcamp.com.