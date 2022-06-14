Marc Rebillet Announces Upcoming North American Tour

cclaimed electronic artist and trailblazer Marc Rebillet announces his upcoming North American tour.

The tour kicks off with a string of performances at major festivals including Bonnaroo, Badlands Music Festival, HARD Summer, Life is Beautiful, and Music Midtown. His solo headlining dates will begin Saturday, Oct 8th in Asheville, NC and will hit key markets this fall such as New York, Chicago, Boston, and more before wrapping at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA on November 5th.

Marc Rebillet is a one-man improvised meltdown, and no two shows are ever the same. Also known as "Loop Daddy," the visionary croons about life's dirty fantasies with an infectious charisma that is rarely found in musicians. Armed with his keyboard, a loop station, and a silk robe, Rebillet is not only bulldozing the boundaries of proper lyricism, but also the bridge between individualism and music.

During summer 2020, Rebillet paved the way for a new kind of live show, embarking on a first-of-its-kind drive-in concert tour that took place in drive-in movie theatres across the U.S and received critical praise from Billboard, Pollstar, NPR, EDM.com, and more. The shows aimed to resemble the classic drive-in movie experience by showcasing short films instead of featuring traditional opening acts, and a portion of proceeds were donated to GlobalGiving Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Rebillet will also be embarking on a summer European tour that kicks off in Lyon, FR later this month before wrapping in Bristol, UK in September.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17, 2022 at 12 PM ET. A limited number of tickets will be available through the official Artist Presale, beginning Thursday, June 16th at 12pm ET / 9am PT. Fans can register to receive the password via email and text here.

See full list of tour dates below and please visit here for more information.

Marc Rebillet Tour Dates

Saturday, Jun 18 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Festival

Saturday, Jul 16 - Calgary, AB - Badlands Music Festival

Saturday, Jul 30 - San Bernardino, CA - HARD Summer

Saturday, Sep 17 - Las Vegas, NV - Life is Beautiful Festival

Sunday, Sep 18 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown

Saturday, October 8, 2022 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Sunday, October 9, 2022 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Mirage

Friday, October 14, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Friday, October 21, 2022 - Montreal, QC- Place Bell

Sunday, October 23, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

Saturday, October 29, 2022 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Sunday, October 30, 2022 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

Thursday, November 3, 2022 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

Saturday, November 5, 2022 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre