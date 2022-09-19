Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Manuel Turizo Joins Coldplay Onstage at Columbia Concert

Manuel Turizo Joins Coldplay Onstage at Columbia Concert

About 55,000 fans attended the show, which was part of Coldplay’s tour, “Music of the Spheres World Tour.”

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 19, 2022  

Last night, history was made by the young Colombian global artist and phenomenon, Manuel Turizo, along with the iconic British rock band, Coldplay, in Bogota, Colombia, where Turizo was invited as a surprise to sing his international top-charting hit, "La Bachata" at Coldplay's SOLD OUT show. About 55,000 fans attended the show, which was part of Coldplay's tour, "Music of the Spheres World Tour."

Together, they made history by Coldplay bringing out the young artist in his native country of Colombia and playing the bachata genre; representing unity within two music styles - rock and bachata. Turizo's "La Bachata" has been a worldwide success by dominating the Billboard charts and all top playlists around the world in the last few months; making it a top success by the new generation in Latin music.

"It was an honor for me to play with Coldplay on their last night in Bogota, Colombia from their world tour," shares Turizo. "I can't believe Coldplay performed 'La Bachata' with me. I would have never thought this would happen and I feel like I am still in a dream by knowing that Coldplay created history with me for our fans. Never stop dreaming."

Colombian fans in the audience were shocked to see the band play the genre of bachata, but overall proud to see one of their new generational artists perform and influence such a performance. Turizo received thunderous applause from approximately 55,000 fans.

On Friday night, Coldplay also surprised fans at their first sold out concert in Bogota by playing their version of the top Latin global song, 'La Cancion' by Jbalvin and Bad Bunny. The legendary band showcased how Latin music is important to them and how the genre has now become popular worldwide.

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour" kicked off in March 2022 and played two nights in Bogota, Colombia. The global tour has also featured other artists aside from Turizo such as Camila Cabello, H.E.R, Mariah the Scientist, Bea Miller, and many more upcoming young artists rising in the music scene.

At 22 years old, Turizo continues to demonstrate with actions that his music has no limits or language barriers, and that his sound does not belong to a single musical genre.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Nigerian Breakout Star Lojay Shares 'LEADER!'Nigerian Breakout Star Lojay Shares 'LEADER!'
September 19, 2022

Originally taken from his joint EP with mega-producer Sarz (Beyoncé, Drake, Wizkid, Burna Boy) titled LV N ATTN, which also featured Nigerian superstar WizKid, the project catapulted Lojay into mainstream consciousness. Following its release, Lojay has gone on to release work with the likes of Ayra Starr, Zlatan and DJ Neptune.
Ashley Cooke Gets 'Back in the Saddle' With New SingleAshley Cooke Gets 'Back in the Saddle' With New Single
September 19, 2022

Rising country artist Ashley Cooke returns with new music delivering the courageous “back in the saddle,” accompanied by an official music video out now. Directed by Alexa Campbell, Cooke enlists viral TikTok star Tayler Holder to play her coy love interest. Watch the new music video now!
Hollywood Nightmare Release New Single 'Temptation (Jager Swag)'Hollywood Nightmare Release New Single 'Temptation (Jager Swag)'
September 19, 2022

Marking the group’s first collection release since their 2019 debut Scary AF and first new music since 2021, Hollywood Nightmare resurrects the crunchy metalcore made popular amongst Warped Tour mainstage acts such as Escape The Fate and Motionless In White and highlights the group’s expert guitar work and ​​Kyle Davies’ dynamic vocal delivery.
SOPHIA Sci-Fi Doc by Crystal Moselle & John Kasbe Sets NY Premiere Ahead of Showtime DebutSOPHIA Sci-Fi Doc by Crystal Moselle & John Kasbe Sets NY Premiere Ahead of Showtime Debut
September 19, 2022

From Crystal Moselle (The Wolfpack, Skate Kitchen, HBO’s Betty) and Jon Kasbe, SOPHIA chronicles human David’s pursuit to create empathetic robots that can help solve some of humanity’s most pressing issues. For him, Sophia is more than a machine. She offers a glimpse at what the shared future between AI and humans might look like.
REST EASY (Members of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Unveil 'Hey Maxine'REST EASY (Members of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Unveil 'Hey Maxine'
September 19, 2022

Vancouver punk rock 4-piece Rest Easy (consisting of members of Daggermouth and Shook Ones) have just released 'Hey Maxine,' the next single off the band's upcoming album titled 'Hope You're Okay.' 'Hope You're Okay' was produced by Tim Creviston (Spiritbox, Misery Signals) and mixed by Brett Romnes (Brand New, The Movielife).