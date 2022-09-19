Manuel Turizo Joins Coldplay Onstage at Columbia Concert

Last night, history was made by the young Colombian global artist and phenomenon, Manuel Turizo, along with the iconic British rock band, Coldplay, in Bogota, Colombia, where Turizo was invited as a surprise to sing his international top-charting hit, "La Bachata" at Coldplay's SOLD OUT show. About 55,000 fans attended the show, which was part of Coldplay's tour, "Music of the Spheres World Tour."

Together, they made history by Coldplay bringing out the young artist in his native country of Colombia and playing the bachata genre; representing unity within two music styles - rock and bachata. Turizo's "La Bachata" has been a worldwide success by dominating the Billboard charts and all top playlists around the world in the last few months; making it a top success by the new generation in Latin music.

"It was an honor for me to play with Coldplay on their last night in Bogota, Colombia from their world tour," shares Turizo. "I can't believe Coldplay performed 'La Bachata' with me. I would have never thought this would happen and I feel like I am still in a dream by knowing that Coldplay created history with me for our fans. Never stop dreaming."

Colombian fans in the audience were shocked to see the band play the genre of bachata, but overall proud to see one of their new generational artists perform and influence such a performance. Turizo received thunderous applause from approximately 55,000 fans.

On Friday night, Coldplay also surprised fans at their first sold out concert in Bogota by playing their version of the top Latin global song, 'La Cancion' by Jbalvin and Bad Bunny. The legendary band showcased how Latin music is important to them and how the genre has now become popular worldwide.

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour" kicked off in March 2022 and played two nights in Bogota, Colombia. The global tour has also featured other artists aside from Turizo such as Camila Cabello, H.E.R, Mariah the Scientist, Bea Miller, and many more upcoming young artists rising in the music scene.

At 22 years old, Turizo continues to demonstrate with actions that his music has no limits or language barriers, and that his sound does not belong to a single musical genre.