Review: THE FAB FOUR at Hershey Theater

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Hershey Theater served as ground zero for a British Invasion, as the Beatles’ ultimate tribute band, The Fab Four lit up the stage. Featuring spot-on recreations of John, Paul, George, and Ringo-these guys are triple threats! They have mastered the group’s look, sound, and musicianship.

The first half of the concert was dedicated to some of the earlier hits, with an emphasis on the Help! soundtrack. The Fab Four were dressed in a style similar to their iconic Ed Sullivan appearance. Performers were very personable, which led to a lot of banter with the grateful audience.

After an intermission, they came back in full Seargent Pepper regalia. It was then that they played hits from the back-end of the catalog including Revolution and Yesterday. A large video screen behind them served multiple purposes including showing news footage, trippy animation, and karaoke lyrics from time to time.

After a third costume change, the members came out in post-Beatles looks and garb to play a few tunes from their solo careers, most notably, Imagine. The entire production was very well put together and extremely polished. Audience members of all ages were having a great time, clapping, singing, and dancing along.

More information about the band and tour date information can be found on their website.

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