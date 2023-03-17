Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Malina Moye's Fourth Album DIRTY Out Now

Standout tracks are 'Courage,' the Led Zeppelin remake 'D'yer Mak'er,' and more.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Malina Moye releases her highly anticipated Pop-Rock album "Dirty" which will be followed by her U.S. tour this summer. Earlier this week, Moye released the music video for her soulful instrumental F.I.N.E., which was directed by award-winning filmmaker Marc Fusco and deemed a "modern-day blues rock opus" by Guitar Player Magazine.

"The overall theme of 'Dirty' is about taking the high road when others have done you wrong, which so hard to do," Moye states. "But forgiving others is not for them, it's for you in order to thrive and live a free, spiritual life. The songs on this album take you on a journey of emotions that you go through before you hit the forgiveness phase. This narrative is reflected in the order we presented the tracks in on the record."

"Dirty" is produced by Bjorn "Polarbear" Soderberg (Kendrick Lamar, NEYO, Nikki Sixx) and co-produced by Moye. Malina and Polarbear deliver an infectious groove that incorporates her signature sound of Pop, Rock, and Soul.

Moye explains, "As a writer and co-producer, I wanted to take you on a musical journey and hopefully give you a different perspective on the songs' meanings. I always love hidden messages that inspire and make you think."

Standout tracks are 'Courage,' the Led Zeppelin remake 'D'yer Mak'er,' 'Dirty, and 'Y.A.T.O' (You Ain't The One) to name a few. Classic Rock Magazine said "Moye's first Single, 'Say My Name' nestles comfortably at the Pop/R&B end of the pop-rock spectrum with blistering solo work that conjures up the spirit of Jack White." The single was also featured in Spotify's Nu Blu playlist, Guitar world's essential guitar tracks, and Classic Rock Tracks of the week.

Rocking an upside-down Fender Stratocaster or touting a Gibson Flying V, acclaimed singer, songwriter, and lefty guitarist, Malina Moye has carved out her own lane among the new breed of Rock artists with a unique blend of Pop-Rock, Funk, and Blues. From honoring the late Queen of England, to playing on Experience Hendrix Tours alongside Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Eric Gales, all the way to honoring music pioneer Chuck Berry at his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tribute concert, Moye has been considered a premiere guitarist by Guitar World Magazine, naming her one of "the top 10 female guitarist to know."

Malina also teamed up with actress/recording artist Bella Thorne on the single and music video "Phantom," which garnered over one million streams in 24 hours and three million views on YouTube in less than two days. American Songwriter Magazine calls Moye "a beacon" and "a treasure of an artist."

The "Dirty" track listing is below. For more information on Malina and her Dirty tour, visit malinamoye.com

Dirty (LP) track listing:

1. Y.A.T.O (You Ain't The one)

2. F.I.NE (Fu'd Up, Insecure Neurotic and Emotionally Unstable)

3. Over Ur Lies

4. Say My Name

5. D'yer Mak'er

6. Courage

7. Dirty

8. Obesexxed

9. What Do U Stand 4 (Outro)




Enrico Sangiuliano stands as one of techno’s best-selling artists. Launching his ephemeral NINETOZERO imprint in 2022, the conceptually-guided producer continued his near-perfect streak of #1’s with the label’s first two chapters – “Silence” and “Sound Of Space”.
The EP’s opening track ‘As Long As It Takes’ comes out the gates strong, setting the tone for the emotive, yearning energy that permeates this EP. Synthy bleeps, off-kilter bends and repetitive vocal stabs take the listener on a cosmic journey through analogue soundscapes with cutting edge flourishes. 
DeusExMaschine shows his experience on this brand-new catchy vocal disco house anthem by blending elements of tech house, disco, and even synth-laden big room. This is the latest issue in a series of single releases on Serial Records, with the first release in 2022, ‘Better’ is arguably the best of the bunch.
LA-based band DREAMERS release their new seven-track EP, Wallow In It featuring the title track co-written by DREAMERS’ Nick Wold, Pete Nappi (GAYLE, 5SOS) and Elijah Noll (5SOS, Poutyface) and produced by Pete Nappi and Lucky West. The EP lands in the wake of the fan favorite “Robbery” [feat. Sueco].

Classical saxophonist Joseph Lulloff, a critically acclaimed concert artist and award-winning educator, and pianist Yu-Lien The, his frequent recital collaborator, offer world premiere recordings of works by four prominent, living American composers on New Stories, available March 17, 2023 (Blue Griffin Recording BGR 607).
Oasis: Into the Wild has unveiled the first wave of acts for 2023 and announces a brand new location for the festival's second edition.
Montreal-based folk-jazz-pop musician, Loryn Taggart, celebrates her birthday and first solo release since 2020 with brand-new single The Reunion.
Sarantos is a genre-fluid singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with an ever-expanding catalog of releases. Hailing from Chicago, he has created both national and international chart-topping singles, while placing his songs on hit daytime TV shows like 'Days of Our Lives.' With more than 200K Spotify streams of his latest album, 'A Spoonful of Greece,' and another 35K on his past three singles, the award-winning artist continues his monthly release schedule with 'Another Surgery.'
Singer-songwriter-guitarist Malina Moye has released her contemporary blues rock opus F.I.N.E. (F*d Up, Insecure, Neurotic, and Emotionally unstable), the second single from her upcoming album 'Dirty,' which drops this Friday, March 17.
