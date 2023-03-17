Malina Moye's Fourth Album DIRTY Out Now

Malina Moye releases her highly anticipated Pop-Rock album "Dirty" which will be followed by her U.S. tour this summer. Earlier this week, Moye released the music video for her soulful instrumental F.I.N.E., which was directed by award-winning filmmaker Marc Fusco and deemed a "modern-day blues rock opus" by Guitar Player Magazine.

"The overall theme of 'Dirty' is about taking the high road when others have done you wrong, which so hard to do," Moye states. "But forgiving others is not for them, it's for you in order to thrive and live a free, spiritual life. The songs on this album take you on a journey of emotions that you go through before you hit the forgiveness phase. This narrative is reflected in the order we presented the tracks in on the record."

"Dirty" is produced by Bjorn "Polarbear" Soderberg (Kendrick Lamar, NEYO, Nikki Sixx) and co-produced by Moye. Malina and Polarbear deliver an infectious groove that incorporates her signature sound of Pop, Rock, and Soul.

Moye explains, "As a writer and co-producer, I wanted to take you on a musical journey and hopefully give you a different perspective on the songs' meanings. I always love hidden messages that inspire and make you think."

Standout tracks are 'Courage,' the Led Zeppelin remake 'D'yer Mak'er,' 'Dirty, and 'Y.A.T.O' (You Ain't The One) to name a few. Classic Rock Magazine said "Moye's first Single, 'Say My Name' nestles comfortably at the Pop/R&B end of the pop-rock spectrum with blistering solo work that conjures up the spirit of Jack White." The single was also featured in Spotify's Nu Blu playlist, Guitar world's essential guitar tracks, and Classic Rock Tracks of the week.

Rocking an upside-down Fender Stratocaster or touting a Gibson Flying V, acclaimed singer, songwriter, and lefty guitarist, Malina Moye has carved out her own lane among the new breed of Rock artists with a unique blend of Pop-Rock, Funk, and Blues. From honoring the late Queen of England, to playing on Experience Hendrix Tours alongside Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Eric Gales, all the way to honoring music pioneer Chuck Berry at his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tribute concert, Moye has been considered a premiere guitarist by Guitar World Magazine, naming her one of "the top 10 female guitarist to know."

Malina also teamed up with actress/recording artist Bella Thorne on the single and music video "Phantom," which garnered over one million streams in 24 hours and three million views on YouTube in less than two days. American Songwriter Magazine calls Moye "a beacon" and "a treasure of an artist."

The "Dirty" track listing is below. For more information on Malina and her Dirty tour, visit malinamoye.com

Dirty (LP) track listing:

1. Y.A.T.O (You Ain't The one)

2. F.I.NE (Fu'd Up, Insecure Neurotic and Emotionally Unstable)

3. Over Ur Lies

4. Say My Name

5. D'yer Mak'er

6. Courage

7. Dirty

8. Obesexxed

9. What Do U Stand 4 (Outro)