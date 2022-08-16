Malachiii Releases New Single 'How To Be A Star' Featured In Madden NFL

Singer-songwriter Malachiii releases new single "How to Be a Star," which was featured in the Madden NFL 23 game and soundtrack.

Malachiii knows joy. Over the last few years, the singer, songwriter, and producer from Southern California has demonstrated an affection for elastic flows, buoyant rhythms, and melodies lit by a magic-hour glow.

This ecstatic energy has made his take on pop, hip-hop, and R&B infectious, but what makes it most special is his willingness to engage in heavy themes with a maturity and grace that belies his age, delivering grinning verses while pondering big questions.

He's come to understand that while his ultimate goal is to emit love, light, positivity, and good vibes, it's most important to stay true to the real depths of his experience, even if it's not always sunshine and rainbows. Malachiii grew up with the urge to perform, but it was after going on tour with GRAMMY® Award-winning composer AR Rahman at the age of 14 that he felt inspired to write and produce his own music.

His ability to translate relatable emotions into hooks earned him a publishing deal with Electric Feel (Post Malone, Iann Dior, 24KGoldn), which only bolstered his writing and producing efforts. Now, Malachiii is stepping into the spotlight in his own right with the recent release of his debut EP, The Ascension [Motown Records].

The EP's breakout track "Hold Me" and his new single "How To Be A Star" are both featured in the Madden NFL 23 video game, only proving that he's here to create a lasting impact within music and culture.

