Majid Jordan Releases New Song And Video For CAUGHT UP Feat. Khalid

OVO Sound's Majid Jordan are back with new music and a stunning video for "Caught Up" feat. Khalid. The vulnerable and intimate slow burner encompasses all of the experiences and emotions the group has encountered while submerged in the Los Angeles lifestyle.The Mathew Dillon Cohen-directed visual follows the group on a seemingly pedestrian getaway on the outskirts of LA until a sudden turn of events transforms the trip into a psychedelic experience, eventually leading them to Khalid.

The synergy between Majid Jordan and Khalid is palpable over cinematic production as they reflect and pose the everlasting, reflective questions: "How many songs can I write? How many wrongs can I right?" A new chapter for the group begins with "Caught Up" as they gear up for a new project coming soon. Check out the new release and what the group had to say about it below.

Watch the video here:

"'Caught Up' is a song about getting carried away. We have an interesting, impermanent relationship with LA. It's a really amazing place to connect with artists. But spend too much time out here and you start losing sight of life outside of the bubble. It's that gorgeous scenery and culture mixed with the parties, the people and the glamour that leave you caught up and drifting away from home and the ones you love the most." - Majid

"We first met Khalid in LA. Like us, he is always on the go, but we managed to come back together in LA to finish the record. Majid and I are always inspired by our surroundings, and LA has so much to offer in terms of sights and sounds. And I think we've all had moments where we have felt like we're really caught up in this city. I took that energy and put it into the production. This song is a great start to the next chapter of where we're going with our music and I'm grateful to have made a lifelong friend in Khalid." - Jordan





