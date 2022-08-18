Maisie Peters Shares New Ballad 'Good Enough'

British pop singer-songwriter Maisie Peters today shares her most vulnerable ballad to date, "Good Enough." Co-written and produced by GRAMMY Award winner Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Caroline Polacheck), "Good Enough" is available now on all streaming platforms. The track arrives accompanied by a raw and intimate music video, directed by Nic Minns.

"'Good Enough' is a song that's really important to me", shares Maisie. "I wrote it with Dan in January of 2020, and I distinctly remember thinking it felt really special. Due to the pandemic and a whole host of other things, the song was forgotten about, hidden behind other things. Then recently, it reared its head again. Life having a funny way of sending it back to me when I needed it most. I knew I had to put it out when it felt like I could've written it yesterday. It's a universal feeling but also the loneliest feeling in the world and I hope it can be as special to other people."

"Good Enough" arrives just two weeks after pop-rock track "Blonde," which V Magazine hailed as "the epitome of a fun breakup anthem," while Teen Vogue stated the track "fits perfectly into a hot girl summer playlist."

Upon release, Maisie explained "'Blonde' and' Good Enough' are sister songs to me - they represent the two different sides of my artistry and in a way, myself. One couldn't exist without the other and I like to think at shows people will scream just as loudly to both. I'm a songwriter first and foremost, and writing both these songs were fundamental, changing moments in my own life - it seemed only right they came out in tandem."

With just 5 of 54 shows left supporting Ed Sheeran on his + - = ÷ x stadium tour, Maisie will return to the states for her "i'm telling the whole of america tour," followed by a sold-out show at London's O2 Academy Brixton - the latter of which sold out in under an hour.

The 5-date North American headline run kicks off on November 4th with a sold-out show at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York and makes stops in Toronto (SOLD OUT), Chicago (VENUE UPGRADED), and San Francisco (SOLD OUT) before wrapping at The Wiltern in Los Angles on November 14th. For tickets and more information on Maisie's upcoming North American tour please visit here.

Earlier this summer Maisie took the stage at CBS's Late Late Show with James Corden for an electrifying performance of her viral single "Cate's Brother". The episode was part of Corden's special run of shows from London and landed in the midst of a 5 night stand at London's Wembley Stadium supporting Ed Sheeran's '+ - = ÷ x Tour'.

Released in May, "Cate's Brother" arrived to critical acclaim as Billboard praised the track as "fantastic" adding "the storytelling beneath the wiry pop-rock production is top-notch" while People declared Maisie as "pop's next big thing." Consequence of Sound described the track as "vibrant, playful and fun" and hailed, "If there was ever any doubt that Peters can oscillate between more delicate, introspective tracks over to crowd-ready bops like this, let 'Cate's Brother' be the end of the conversation."

Based on a true story, Maisie initially teased the track live from a studio session in February and with an overwhelming response from her fanbase, continued working on the song in real time, sharing everything from Cate's first listen reaction to debut performances.

Before amassing over half a billion global streams, Maisie spent time honing her craft in sessions across London, LA and Nashville, creating songs for her 2021 debut album 'You Signed Up For This' alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Fred again.., Johnny McDaid, Miranda Cooper, and producers Joe Rubel (Tom Grennan, Benjamin Francis Leftwich), Afterhrs (Niall Horan, GRACEY), Rob Milton (Easy Life, Holly Humberstone) and Brad Ellis (Jorja Smith, Little Mix).

With an innate gift for storytelling, crafting relatable, diary-entry songs, 'You Signed Up For This' is both Maisie's coming of age story and a love letter to girlhood; penned with the wit, charm and quiet confidence that has seen her ascend from busking on the streets of Brighton to signing with Ed Sheeran's Gingerbread Man Records and selling out her entire 2022 North American 'You Signed Up For This' tour.

Watch the new music video here:

+ - = ÷ x TOUR

Saturday, August 20, 2022 - Helsinki, FI - Olympic Stadium

Sunday, August 21, 2022 - Helsinki, FI - Olympic Stadium

Thursday, August 25, 2022 - Warsaw, PO - PGE Narodowy

Friday, August 26, 2022 - Warsaw, PO - PGE Narodowy

Thursday, September 1, 2022 - Vienna, AT - Ernst Happel Stadium

Friday, September 2, 2022 -Vienna, AT - Ernst Happel Stadium

i'm telling the whole of america tour

Friday, November 4, 2022 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

Sunday, November 6, 2022 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix [SOLD OUT]

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre [VENUE UPGRADE]

Friday, November 11, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore [SOLD OUT]

Monday, November 14, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern