Maggie Rose to Release New Studio Album 'No One Gets Out Alive' in April

Acclaimed singer / songwriter Maggie Rose has announced the release of her ambitious and meticulously crafted new studio album, No One Gets Out Alive available April 5th on Big Loud Records, her first project for the independent powerhouse. Pre-order the album here.

Rose will hit the road this spring in support of the album, with her headline No One Gets Out Alive Tour kicking off in St. Louis, Mo. on April 19. See below for full itinerary. Artist pre-sale tickets are on sale March 5, and public tickets go on sale March 8. Visit here for more info and to sign up for pre-sale access.

Rose has shared two new powerful cuts from the forthcoming album including the epic title track “No One Gets Alive” and the melodically intense “Mad Love” – listen to both here. “No One Gets Out Alive” was co-written by Rose, Natalie Hemby (The Highwomen) and recording artist Sunny Sweeney.

Delivering a mesmerizing performance, Maggie's authenticity and vocal prowess are on full display. The song relays a universal message of learning to live life in the moment. The striking music video, directed by Nicki Fletcher and Mason Allen, reflects the song's meaningful lyrical sentiment, and sees Rose intercut with vignettes of characters each reflecting on their own life's journey. Watch it here.

Rose explains, “'No One Gets Out Alive' as a title sounds ominous on its own, but the song isn't hopeless at all. So many events have reminded me that time isn't guaranteed, and that I'm right where I need to be. I want people to hear the urgency in the song and stop dwelling on what they're missing out on- the present is all you have, so make the most of it.”

“Mad Love” co-written by Rose, Jordan Leigh Meredith (Sad Penny) and K.S. Rhoads spotlights Maggie's spell-binding vibrato. The torchy showstopper features Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit member Sadler Vaden on guitar, playing echo-drenched spaghetti western licks, along with haunting guest vocals by John Paul White (The Civil Wars).

With No One Gets Out Alive, Rose has made a knockout, career game-changer of a record, filled with deeply intimate, relatable songs. A master class in contemporary pop craftsmanship, the album hearkens back to the golden days of early '70s Laurel Canyon, with Maggie's big, soulful voice taking center stage. The songs deal in both dark and hopeful themes – disillusionment in relationships, getting older, ageism, female empowerment, and living in the moment, among them.

Rose assembled a dream team for the new record. It marks her second time working with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Ben Tanner, who mixed the album with GRAMMY-nominated audio engineer Bobby Holland. Conductor Don Hart (Phish, Lyle Lovett) oversaw the arrangements and composed lush strings that lend a widescreen, cinematic grandeur throughout.

Captured fully live with a core group of accomplished musicians, No One Gets Out Alive was recorded with two members of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (guitarist Sadler Vaden and drummer Chad Gamble), keyboardist Peter Levin (Amanda Shires, Gregg Allman), bassist Zac Cockrell (Alabama Shakes), keyboardist Kaitlyn Connor and guitarist Kyle Lewis from her own band.

"Underestimate Me" – the first single unveiled from the album – is an undeniable empowering anthem. The track was selected by CBS Mornings for their Mixtape segment, featured on Rolling Stone's "Songs You Need To Know" playlist, and hailed by American Songwriter saying, “the instrumentation explodes into a raucous celebration.”

Music critic Marissa Moss declared in Don't Rock The Inbox, “Maggie Rose has been one of those downright vocal gems and all-around talents that Nashville loves to say they don't quite know what to do with - the classic retort to a woman being a little bit too creative, too out of the box the industry designed to keep them in. Good on Big Loud for signing Maggie as she is: a soulful, bluesy powerhouse that can spin up a perfect, empowering / f*&# you combo.”

Soon after finishing the album, Rose caught the ears of Big Loud Records. Though she's a respected fixture of the Nashville community (she was elected Governor of the Recording Academy's Nashville Chapter and has played the iconic Grand Ole Opry over 100 times), Big Loud embraced the unique path she has carved out for herself, and “understood the vision and believed in me from the outset” per Maggie.

Refusing to be pigeonholed in any one genre, Maggie Rose comfortably straddles genres spanning rock, soul, Americana, folk, and funk, as evidenced by her appearing at varied marquee festivals such as Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, and Newport Folk Fest. Her previous releases were embraced by the likes of Rolling Stone who declared she's a “star” and NPR Music who called her a “multi-genre powerhouse.”

A true road warrior, she has shared the stage with an impressive array of artists including Kelly Clarkson, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Heart, Joan Jett, Eric Church, Gov't Mule, The Mavericks, Fitz & The Tantrums, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, and The Revivalists to name a few.

MAGGIE ROSE TOUR DATES

4/19/24 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

4/20/24 - Covington, Ky. @ Madison Live

4/26/24 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Jeep Beach Festival *

5/3/24 - Miramar Beach, Fla. @ Sun, Sand & Soul Beach Weekend *

5/10/24 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

5/11/24 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Southern Skies Music Festival *

5/16/24 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Barrelhouse Ballroom

5/17/24 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Grey Eagle Music Hall

5/18/24 - Louisville, Ky. @. Headliners Music Hall

5/23/24 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

5/24/24 - Annapolis, Md. @ Rams Head On Stage

5/26/24 - Alexandria, Va. @ The Birchmere

5/29/24 - Philadelphia, Penn. @ World Café Live

5/30/24 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

5/31/24 - Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar

6/1/24 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ HI-FI Indianapolis

6/8/24 - Lexington, Ky. @ The Burl

6/20/24 - Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Pour House

6/21/24 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West

6/22/24 - Elkin, N.C. @ The Reeves Theater & Café

6/28/24 - Memphis, Tenn. @ 1884 Lounge

6/29/24 - Evanston, Ill. @ SPACE

7/25/24 - Johnstown, Penn. @ Flood City Music Festival *

7/27/24 - Check, Va. @ FloydFest *

*on sale now

Image by Sophia Matinazad