Mae Muller Shares New Single 'I Just Came to Dance'

Fast-rising British phenomenon Mae Muller shares her brand-new single and video "I Just Came To Dance."

A gorgeous piece of pop escapism, the dance-floor-ready track once again showcases the captivating vocals and larger-than-life personality Mae has previously brought to smash hits like "Better Days" - a collaboration with NEIKED and Polo G that landed on Los Angeles Times' "100 best songs of 2021" list, earned platinum certification in the U.S. and Canada, emerged as a Top 10 radio airplay smash, and charted in the Top 10 across Spotify and Apple.

After joining forces with super-producer Marshmello for their soul-baring summer single "American Psycho" (feat. Trippie Redd), Mae strikes out on her own for the pure pop bliss of "I Just Came To Dance." Made with producers Jason Evigan (Troye Sivan, Dua Lipa, Madonna) and Lionel Crasta (Charli XCX, Hayley Kiyoko, FLETCHER), the track finds Mae flaunting her bold attitude and undeniable charm against a bass-heavy backdrop of bouncy beats and strutting grooves.

With her effortless vocal command, Mae shifts from a fantastically dreamy delivery to lightning-fast flow as she narrates the unparalleled fun of watching someone fall right under her spell.

"Okay, one confession about me is I am a massive flirt, and that is what I want this song to feel like - one big, massive FLIRT," says Mae, who created "I Just Came To Dance" on a recent trip to Los Angeles. "When you meet someone when you least expect it can be so exciting, and I wanted to capture that while also capturing the tease: when you know someone is feeling you, so you kind of make them sweat a little bit. It's also time that we all just had a dance."

Directed by Fred Rowson (Little Mix, Wet Leg, Years & Years, Bree Runway), the video for "I Just Came To Dance" follows Mae and her entourage as they crash the golf course at a posh estate. After locking eyes with a potential conquest, Mae scandalizes the stuffy bystanders by dancing on the tabletops, delighting in a brilliantly choreographed free-for-all that ends in a certain wild fate for the object of her desire.

Now boasting over a billion streams across all platforms, Mae's drawn major acclaim from the likes of Paper ("Unapologetic, self-assured and fiercely independent, Mae Muller is the next big British sensation"), Nylon ("Sound the horns because a new queen is here"), Fader, "London singer Mae Muller rules" and GQ ("Mae Muller's witty and brutally honest lyrics set her apart from her peers").

Mae recently completed a sold-out headline tour including stops at such iconic venues as London's O2 Forum Kentish Town. In 2020, the North London-bred artist made her Capitol Records debut with no one else, not even you: an eight-track project built on her fearlessly honest yet free-spirited approach to songwriting.

British singer-songwriter Mae Muller is intent on telling it precisely like it is - she's frank, funny, and endlessly relatable. On her Capitol Records debut EP no one else, not even you, she offers a rarely-glimpsed look at the tension between the thrill of new love and the fear of losing your sense of self.

With her fearlessly honest yet irresistibly fun songwriting, she's been crowned "a clear pop sensation in the making" by Wonderland and the "new queen" by NYLON, in addition to earning praise from The Fader, GQ, Paper, The Los Angeles Times, Ladygunn, and more. Hailed as one of the "best songs of 2021" by the Los Angeles Times, Mae's breakout hit "Better Days" with NEIKED x Polo G earned platinum certification in the U.S. and Canada, emerged as a Top 10 radio airplay smash, and charted in the Top 10 across Spotify and Apple.

Named a YouTube Trending Artist on the Rise and a Billboard "Chartbreaker," she's made a number of major television appearances over the past year (including "The Voice," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon") and also stormed her way through the live world, performing for huge crowds at leading festivals like Reading & Leeds, Bestival, Latitude, and Sundown Festival.

With more than a billion streams across all platforms, Mae has steadily built an adoring worldwide following who've come to rely on her uncompromising self-expression.

