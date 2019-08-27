Madonna's Madame X Tour Will Now Start September 17 At BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

As a result of the highly specialized production elements being delayed, Live Nation has confirmed that the first 3 concerts of Madonna's Madame X Tour - a series of rare and intimate performances - have been delayed and that the tour will now start on Tuesday, September 17th at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House.

The shows previously scheduled for September 12th and 14th at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House have been rescheduled to October 10th and 12th respectively. Tickets for the September 12th performance will be honored at the October 10th event. Tickets for the previously scheduled September 14th concert will be honored at the October 12th show. Refunds for either date if required will available via the original ticket purchase link accessed either via desktop or mobile. Unfortunately, due to scheduling limitations and venue availability, the show previously scheduled for September 15th is cancelled and refunds will be automatically issued to fans with tickets to this show.

Statement from Madonna:

Madame X Is a perfectionist and wants to give you the most unique, magical, and musical experience. She underestimated the amount of time it would take to bring this kind of intimate theatrical experience to you and wants it to be perfect!!!

Thank you so much for your understanding.

Fans requiring additional information may contact Ticketmaster as follows:

Customer Support Info: help.ticketmaster.com

Email: https://www.ticketmaster.com/h/contact-form.html

Phone: 800-653-8000

Ticketmaster Fan Support Hours (local time)

Mon - Fri: 9 AM - 9 PM / Sat: 9 AM - 8 PM / Sun: 9 AM - 6 PM

MADONNA MADAME X 2019 TOUR DATES

Sept. 17

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 18

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

- Citi Sound Vault Event

Sept. 19

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 21

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 22

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 24

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 25

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 26

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 28

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House





Oct. 01

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 02

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 03

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 05

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 06

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 07

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 10*

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

- Rescheduled from September 12

Oct. 12*

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

- Rescheduled from September 14

*Tickets for previous performances honored at the rescheduled events.





Oct. 15

Chicago, IL

Chicago Theatre

Oct. 16

Chicago, IL

Chicago Theatre

Oct. 17

Chicago, IL

Chicago Theatre

Oct. 21

Chicago, IL

Chicago Theatre

Oct. 23

Chicago, IL

Chicago Theatre

Oct. 24

Chicago, IL

Chicago Theatre





Nov. 07

Las Vegas, NV

Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Nov. 09

Las Vegas, NV

Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Nov. 10

Las Vegas, NV

Colosseum at Caesars Palace





Nov. 12

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 13

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 14

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 16

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 17

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 19

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 20

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 21

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 23

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 24

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 25

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern





Nov. 30

Boston, MA

Boch Center Wang Theatre

Dec. 01

Boston, MA

Boch Center Wang Theatre

Dec. 02

Boston, MA

Boch Center Wang Theatre





Dec. 07

Philadelphia, PA

The Met Philadelphia

Dec. 08

Philadelphia, PA

The Met Philadelphia

Dec. 10

Philadelphia, PA

The Met Philadelphia - Citi Sound Vault Event

Dec. 11

Philadelphia, PA

The Met Philadelphia





Dec. 14

Miami, FL

Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 15

Miami, FL

Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 17

Miami, FL

Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 18

Miami, FL

Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 19

Miami, FL

Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

MADONNA MADAME X 2020 TOUR DATES

12-January

Lisbon, PT

Lisbon Coliseum - Added Show!

14-January

Lisbon, PT

Lisbon Coliseum - Added Show!

16-January

Lisbon, PT

Lisbon Coliseum

18-January

Lisbon, PT

Lisbon Coliseum

19-January

Lisbon, PT

Lisbon Coliseum

21-January

Lisbon, PT

Lisbon Coliseum

22-January

Lisbon, PT

Lisbon Coliseum

23-January

Lisbon, PT

Lisbon Coliseum





26 January

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

27 January

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

29 January

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

30 January

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

01 February

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

02 February

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

04 February

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

05 February

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

06 February

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

08 February

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

09 February

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

11 February

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

12 February

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

13 February

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

15 February

London, U.K.

The London Palladium





18 February

Paris, FR

Le Grand Rex

19 February

Paris, FR

Le Grand Rex

20 February

Paris, FR

Le Grand Rex

22 February

Paris, FR

Le Grand Rex

23 February

Paris, FR

Le Grand Rex

25 February

Paris, FR

Le Grand Rex

26 February

Paris, FR

Le Grand Rex

27 February

Paris, FR

Le Grand Rex

29 February

Paris, FR

Le Grand Rex

01 March

Paris, FR

Le Grand Rex

03 March

Paris, FR

Le Grand Rex

04 March

Paris, FR

Le Grand Rex





Related Articles View More Music Stories