Madonna Drops 'Ray of Light' Single Remixes on Streaming Platforms

The remixes were dropped onto streaming platforms for the first time.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Madonna has released the single remixes of her iconic single "Ray of Light" onto streaming platforms for the first time.

The collection includes remixes from William Orbit Ultra Violet, Sasha Strip Down, Victor Calderone, Sasha Twilo, William Orbit Liquid, Sasha Ultra Violet, and Victor Calderone's Drum Remix. "Has to Be" has also been released onto streaming platforms.

Madonna had a busy 2022, releasing FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES, a 50-track remix collection that explores the singer's dominance on the Billboard Dance Club Chart for over forty years.

In August 2021, Madonna and Warner Music Group announced a new partnership for publishing and recorded music, as well as a career-spanning multi-year series of releases that will revisit her whole catalog of forward-thinking music.

2022 marks the 40th anniversary of Madonna's recording debut, and this series of releases arrives both as celebration of that impressive body of work, and highlights how, all along the way, she's remained ahead of the curve, always seeking out new sounds and pushing pop forward. With songs like "Frozen (Fireboy DML Remix)," she proves that she's intending to keep doing that for a long time to come.

Listen to Madonna's new remixes here:



