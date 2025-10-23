Madison Beer to Release New Album 'Locket' in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two-time GRAMMY-nominated Madison Beer will release her next studio album, locket, via RCA Records UK on January 16, 2026. Written and co-produced by Beer, the album also features production contributions from her longtime collaborators One Love, LOSTBOY, and Leroy Clampitt.

locket also includes the incendiary songs Beer has released so far in 2025: “bittersweet,” which is Beer’s fastest song to enter Top 40 radio, along with “yes baby”.

Says Beer, “After writing the album it feels like each song lives within this metaphorical locket for safe keeping. Each album feels like an era and once the albums are out in the world the chapter for me, usually with what I wrote about, is closed.”

This news follows the release of a brilliant “bittersweet” music video out earlier this week, written by Beer and co-directed by Beer and Iris Kim. The video opens to a breakup between Beer and her on-screen partner, played by actor Sean Kaufman (The Summer I Turned Pretty). Just as sadness begins to settle in, fireworks erupt overhead and a full-scale parade takes over, celebrating Beer’s newfound freedom.

“bittersweet” was featured in Beer’s performance at the iconic annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City last week. The show’s YouTube livestream peaked at 2.5M viewers during her performance, and shortly after, Madison skyrocketed to the #1 trending person on Twitter worldwide.

Last month, Beer wrapped a trilogy of dance-pop hits with her first new song of 2025 - “yes baby,” alongside a music video, created and co-directed by Beer and director Aerin Moreno. It quickly surpassed over 1 million Spotify streams in its first 24 hours.