Madison Cunningham 'Livestream of Consciousness' Airs March 28

Today, GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter and guitarist Madison Cunningham confirms a livestreamed performance event, "Livestream of Consciousness," March 28 at 6p.m. PST live from Three Corners in Los Angeles; more info/tickets HERE.

Streaming via the Mandolin platform, fans have the option of purchasing general admission tickets or "Song in my Headphones" VIP passes. VIP ticketholders can join Cunningham as she answers fan questions, discusses her approach to guitar, tone and gear, as well as plays a handful of requests. Signed posters will also be available.

"Having been without playing shows for nearly a year, I was craving the chance to perform again," she says, "Though nothing can substitute a live show, I'm dusting off some old and brand new songs, and gathering some of my favorite creatives to pull off 'Livestream of Consciousness.' Coming to a living room near you."

Cunningham recently performed new song "Broken Harvest" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden;" watch HERE. She wrote the song specially for the NPR "Morning Edition" Song Project, following the prompt of "Dreams Deferred" and drawing inspiration from the events of 2020; listen to the full interview HERE and the song HERE.

Watch Cunningham perform with Courtney Marie Andrews on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" #PlayAtHome series HERE.

Her latest release, Wednesday EP, is out now via Verve Forecast. Listen/stream below. The EP features covers of songs by Radiohead, John Mayer, Tom Waits and The Beatles, and follows her critically acclaimed debut LP Who Are You Now which was nominated for Best Americana Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards. She will be opening for Harry Styles at Madison Square Garden for his rescheduled shows this October.

Photo Credit: Claire Marie Vogel