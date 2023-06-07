Madison Cunningham Drops 'Army of Me' Björk Cover & 'Life According To Raechel' Spotify Singles

Acclaimed Grammy-winning artist Madison Cunningham releases two new Spotify singles—a new rendition of her own “Life According To Raechel” and a cover of Björk’s’ “Army of Me."

Recorded in the Spotify Studios in LA, on side A, Madison features an acoustic cover of Björk’s’ “Army of Me.” Side B, Madison reworks her Grammy-nominated song “Life According To Raechel.”

Of the cover, Cunningham states, “Björk is easily one of my favorite artists of the 21st century. Her voice and songwriting are completely singular and in no way in need of reinterpretation. Though I found it intriguing to take an angsty song with 80’s production like 'Army Of Me' and turn it into a gothic ballad humming under those kind of lyrics. The angle is from a far more tortured one, rather than the one of control she sings from. And I related to that a lot while reimagining it.”

“Life According To Raechel” is from Cunningham’s third studio album, Revealer, which was released to critical acclaim last year and took home the Grammy Award for Best Folk Album at the 65th Annual ceremony. Most recently, Cunningham released the deluxe edition of Revealer. It features “Hospital (One Man Down),” her recent collaboration with singer-songwriter and producer Remi Wolf, as well as previously unreleased songs “Death By Suspicion” and “Inventing The Wheel.”

This fall, Cunningham is serving as direct support for the entirety of Hozier’s forthcoming U.S. tour, which kicks off on September 9 with stops in 25 cities including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Morrison’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and more. In addition, Cunningham is set to support John Mayer on his spring 2024 E.U./U.K. solo run.