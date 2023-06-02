Madison Beer Releases 'Home to Another One' From New Album

Platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and producer Madison Beer has released her new single “Home To Another One." The summer anthem showcases Madison’s ethereal vocals across dynamic, upbeat production. The song was written and produced by Madison and Leroy Clampitt.

The single is accompanied by the aptly aesthetic video, directed by Madison & Aerin Moreno, which brings the lyrics to life as she discovers her otherworldly lover has been betraying her their entire relationship.

The song comes from Madison’s highly anticipated sophomore album Silence Between Songs, arriving September 15, 2023 via EPIC Records. With her exceptional talent for storytelling and emotional depth, Madison will explore themes of growth, reflection, and introspection. Paying homage to some of her favorite artists such as Lana Del Rey, The Beatles, The Beach Boys and Tame Impala, Madison will deliver a refreshing and innovative sonic experience and infuse the album’s visual aesthetics with her distinctive artistic vision.

Speaking on the album, Madison said “I’ve learned so much about myself and my artistry on the journey of the last two years since my last record. This album tells the story of so many different pieces of me that I discovered in the moments of pause where I settled down from the noise and learned the most about myself. I hope my fans are as inspired listening to it as I was when creating it.”

ABOUT MADISON BEER

Madison Beer is a songwriter, platinum-selling recording artist, producer and author. Since making her music debut at the age of 12, Madison has evolved into a dynamic and versatile artist whose sound blends pop, R&B, and soul influences, with powerful, emotive vocals that convey a raw and honest portrayal of the human experience.

With over 2.4 billion streams earned worldwide, Madison has developed a dedicated fanbase and garnered critical acclaim for her unique blend of soulful melodies, her powerful vocal range, and introspective lyrics that explore the complexities of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. A creative force and visionary, Madison’s music videos and stage performances are meticulously crafted, offering an experience that transports audiences into her imaginative world through her keen eye for aesthetics.

As an independent artist, Madison released her debut EP As She Pleases, demonstrating self-assured conviction on the project’s standout track “Home with You” which reached number #22 on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 chart and positioned her as the only independent female solo artist on the chart.

Madison’s major label debut studio album, Life Support, was released in February 2021 and opened to critical acclaim. Life Support became Madison’s highest entry to date on the Billboard 200 and has since earned over one billion streams, while the album’s lead single “Selfish” went on to be certified RIAA platinum.

Madison will release her highly anticipated second studio album Silence Between Songs on September 15, 2023.