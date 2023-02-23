Maddie Zahm Unveils New Single 'Step on Me'

Rising singer/songwriter Maddie Zahm unveils her new single and video "STEP ON ME," out now via AWAL Recordings.

"STEP ON ME" showcases Maddie's innate ability to craft vivid stories through her brutally honest and engaging lyrics. The anthemic track sees the young songwriter letting go of a past relationship and discovering power in moving forward. The accompanying charged video, directed by Gus Black, is a perfect visual to a song about finding the power in the act of moving on when someone has stepped all over you.

About the track, Maddie shares "I wrote 'STEP ON ME' after my first queer breakup. We were both writing songs about our experience, and it was time for both of us to stop. I look back fondly at the time we were together. It's unfortunate to leave a situation and realize that you'd rather have them run your name into the ground than stay in love with you. As a triple water sign, writing a 'f you' song feels nearly impossible especially when the person you're writing songs about is someone you think highly of!

But this breakup left me a bit confused. Partly because it was my first deep relationship with a girl and also because we both are a little (a lot) dramatic. I walked into the studio and said 'isn't it about time we stop over-romanticizing this s & start capitalizing on it??' and thus 'STEP ON ME' was born. It's the closest thing I've really gotten to a 'f you' song. I hope that she wins Grammys & I hope I'm watching from home!"

On the making of the music video, Maddie says "This song is me, asking my ex to please kindly put the love song she wrote about me in the vault and start ripping me to shreds musically. That was the only way I knew we were able to get over it!

I thought the concept of a musician overtaking my own music video and my own band at my own concert would be a great way to portray this song. It's a messy thing realizing that two people aren't compatible and hoping that they were able to succeed even if it means that you don't. And that's the chaos that is this music video. Step on me to have it all!"

The release of "STEP ON ME" follows the August release of Maddie's debut EP You Might Not Like Her. The project is an impressive first offering from a uniquely gifted artist whose songwriting has already had a powerful impact with her rapidly expanding fanbase. Maddie's songwriting packs an often-cathartic gut punch, and is elegantly crafted around her fierce and accomplished vocal delivery. Debuts don't come more fully formed than this.

Maddie will be embarking on her debut headlining "You Might Not Like Her Tour" beginning on February 27, making stops in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, and more. The tour sold out immediately upon announcement. The full list of dates can be found below; for more information, please visit https://maddiezahmmusic.com/.

Watch the new music video here:

"You Might Not Like Her Tour" Dates

February 27 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues Voodoo Room - SOLD OUT

February 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel - SOLD OUT

March 2 - Seattle, WA - Neumos - SOLD OUT

March 3 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory - SOLD OUT

March 5 - Salt Lake City - The Complex - SOLD OUT

March 7 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater - SOLD OUT

March 9 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown - SOLD OUT

March 10 - Kansas City, MO - Encore at Uptown - SOLD OUT

March 12 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar + Hall - SOLD OUT

March 13 - Evanston, IL - SPACE - SOLD OUT

March 15 - Toronto, Canada - TD Music Hall - SOLD OUT

March 17 - Boston, MA - Cafe 939 - SOLD OUT

March 18 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live - SOLD OUT

March 20 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom - SOLD OUT

March 22 - Washington D.C. - Union Stage - SOLD OUT

March 24 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft - SOLD OUT

March 27 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East - SOLD OUT

April 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour - SOLD OUT

*support from Corook

Photo by Gus Black