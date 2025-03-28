Maddie Zahm Shares New EP '(the angry part)' Featuring New Single 'Cannibal'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer-songwriter Maddie Zahm has released her new EP (the angry part) via AWAL. Alongside the release of this stunningly confessional EP that explores the many facets of anger, comes “Cannibal,” one of the most vulnerable songs Maddie has ever written.

On lead single “Cannibal,” Maddie lays bare her feelings about the success she experienced after going viral on TikTok, and feeling like everyone around her was taking a piece of her, including herself. Her vocals are in top form on this stunning song that reveals the darker side of achieving fame.



(the angry part) is another deeply personal chapter in Maddie’s musical output – this time, exploring different facets of anger – anger with others, anger with yourself, anger at scenarios beyond your control. Her songs tap into universal truths while laying bare her own stories. Like break-ups, or spreading herself too thin after success, or even putting herself in the shoes of a friend who couldn’t see she was in a deeply unhealthy relationship. In true Maddie Zahm spirit, the feelings are feeling, the voice is giving, and the songs hit right smack in the center of the heart.



Previous single “Sheets” is a dance-floor banger about anger at an ex (and a celebration of Pride Month), while “Heaven” is one of the angrier songs Maddie has ever written, allowing herself to feel fully and sing “hate you from heaven,” without guilt. “Cannibal,” explores her struggling mental health after fame, and “He Calls Me Pretty,” is a haunting dark-pop song rife with harmonies and 808 beats, about a friends’ toxic relationship with a man.

The release of (the angry part) follows a whirlwind of burgeoning success for Maddie Zahm, whose confessional lyrics and powerhouse vocals have landed her attention from the Kelly Clarkson Show, NPR All Things Considered, Billboard, American Songwriter, Consequence, Rolling Stone, People, SPIN, YouTube’s The Spark series, and many more.



From the virality of singles “Fat Funny Friend” and “You Might Not Like Her” to her critically acclaimed debut album Now That I’ve Been Honest, to last year’s fan-favorite single “little me”, which she debuted on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Maddie Zahm has continued amassing a devoted fan base of over 175 million streams and millions of fans on TikTok. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times about TikTok virality, they mentioned her as the rare artist who has been able to transform TikTok fame to a tight-knit community to in-person sold-out shows around the US.



Now, with the kick-off of her next chapter of music, Maddie is again inviting fans into her world, where she leads listeners into the most intimate parts of her psyche (and theirs too). Maddie is forever oscillating through the spectrum of emotions and creating a space where audiences can unite and share in the reality that existing is overwhelming.



Last year, she took the debut album on tour – selling out shows around the U.S. – and released fan favorite “little me” while on the road. Maddie’s star continues to rise in 2025, with the release of her EP and the sad & sexy tour expanding this fall.

FALL 2025 sad & sexy tour dates

Oct 7 Tue - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Oct 10 Fri - Dallas, TX - The Kessler

Oct 11 Sat - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

Oct 14 Tue - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Oct 15 Wed - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

Oct 16 Thu - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

Oct 18 Sat - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

Oct 20 Mon - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Oct 21 Tue - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

Oct 23 Thu - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Oct 24 Fri - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

Oct 26 Sun - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre

Oct 27 Mon - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Oct 28 Tue - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex

Oct 29 Wed - Chicago, IL - Metro

Nov 1 Sat - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

Nov 3 Mon - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Nov 4 Tue - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

Nov 6 Thu - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

Nov 8 Sat - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Nov 13 Thu - Seattle, WA - Neptune

Nov 14 Fri - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Nov 16 Sun - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Nov 18 Tue - San Diego, CA - Music Box

Nov 19 Wed - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

ABOUT MADDIE ZAHM

Meet Maddie Zahm, America’s favorite new pop singer. She launched onto the scene when her fan-favorite single “Fat Funny Friend” galvanized TikTok and became an empowering anthem for people experiencing fat phobia, societal pressure, and body dysmorphia. The single came from her 2022 EP You Might Not Like Her, which shared Maddie’s story of leaving her hometown of Boise, ID where she was a worship leader at the tender age of 13, and eventually moving to Los Angeles where she came out as queer and did a lot of living to catch up fast. The EP was a beacon for many listeners, who have flocked to Maddie’s highly personal songwriting and powerhouse voice. Those fans–who sold out her North American tour in Spring 2023 and racked up Maddie’s 175 million streams, 3 billion views, and 250k videos created on TikTok set to "Fat Funny Friend"–quickly became a community.

Her debut album, Now That I’ve Been Honest (2023) was critically acclaimed by the Billboard, NPR, Consequence, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter and more, and is a door into the world of Maddie Zahm’s raw, triumphant, honest, and refreshing personal story that signals the arrival of one of music’s most important new voices. Last year, she took the debut album on tour – selling out shows around the U.S. – and even released additional tracks including fan favorite “little me.”

Photo Credit: Gus Black

