Maddie Zahm Releases New Single 'Heaven' From Forthcoming EP

Singer-songwriter Maddie Zahm released a new single “Heaven” alongside the announcement of her new EP the angry part (out March 28 via AWAL). On “Heaven” Maddie said, “Heaven was written during a conversation I was having with my writing partner about allowing feelings to be expressed in the moment. We were talking about having bad feelings towards someone, someone who has wronged you, and worrying those feelings will last forever. That you’ll never move on or get past those feelings. It was one of the craziest songs I’ve ever written and I’m so happy it’s out in the world.”

Following the release of the breakup single “Sheets,” “Zahm continues to channel those same feelings of hurt and heartbreak against a beautiful, anthemic sound in “Heaven,” states The Knockturnal. “Rebuking her ex through religious imagery serves as a clever and moving bridge between the reminiscences that characterize some of her prior work and the direction of her current artistry.” Read Maddie’s exclusive interview with The Knockturnal here.

Both of the recently released singles passionately penned by the “rising pop star and raw truthteller” (People) are featured in Maddie’s forthcoming EP the angry part, a stunning collection of songs that find her exploring different facets of anger – anger with others, anger with yourself, anger at scenarios beyond your control. Her songs tap into universal truths while laying bare her own stories. Like break-ups, spreading herself too thin after success, or even putting herself in the shoes of a friend who couldn’t see she was in a deeply unhealthy relationship. In true Maddie Zahm spirit, the feelings are feeling, the voice is giving, and the songs hit right smack in the center of the heart.

The announcement of her new EP follows a whirlwind of burgeoning success for Maddie Zahm, whose confessional lyrics and powerhouse vocals have landed her attention from the Kelly Clarkson Show, NPR All Things Considered, Billboard, American Songwriter, Consequence, Rolling Stone, People, SPIN, YouTube’s The Spark series, and many more.



From the virality of singles “Fat Funny Friend” and “You Might Not Like Her” to her critically acclaimed debut album Now That I’ve Been Honest, to last year’s fan-favorite single “little me”, which she debuted on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Maddie Zahm has continued amassing a devoted fan base of over 175 million streams and millions of fans on TikTok. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times about TikTok virality, they mentioned her as the rare artist who has been able to transform TikTok fame to a tight-knit community to in-person sold-out shows around the US.



Now, with the kick-off of her next chapter of music, Maddie is again inviting fans into her world, where she leads listeners into the most intimate parts of her psyche (and theirs too). Maddie is forever oscillating through the spectrum of emotions and creating a space where audiences can unite and share in the reality that existing is overwhelming.



Last year, she took the debut album on tour – selling out shows around the U.S. – and released fan favorite “little me” while on the road. Maddie’s star continues to rise in 2025.

ABOUT MADDIE ZAHM

Meet Maddie Zahm, America’s favorite new pop singer. She launched onto the scene when her fan-favorite single “Fat Funny Friend” galvanized TikTok and became an empowering anthem for people experiencing fat phobia, societal pressure, and body dysmorphia. The single came from her 2022 EP You Might Not Like Her, which shared Maddie’s story of leaving her hometown of Boise, ID where she was a worship leader at the tender age of 13, and eventually moving to Los Angeles where she came out as queer and did a lot of living to catch up fast. The EP was a beacon for many listeners, who have flocked to Maddie’s highly personal songwriting and powerhouse voice. Those fans–who sold out her North American tour in Spring 2023 and racked up Maddie’s 175 million streams, 3 billion views, and 250k videos created on TikTok set to "Fat Funny Friend"–quickly became a community.

Her debut album, Now That I’ve Been Honest (2023) was critically acclaimed by the Billboard, NPR, Consequence, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter and more, and is a door into the world of Maddie Zahm’s raw, triumphant, honest, and refreshing personal story that signals the arrival of one of music’s most important new voices. Last year, she took the debut album on tour – selling out shows around the U.S. – and even released additional tracks including fan favorite “little me.”

Photo Credit: Gus Black

