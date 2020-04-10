Maddie & Tae's THE WAY IT FEELS Out Now

PLATINUM-selling duo Maddie & Tae unveiled their eagerly awaited album THE WAY IT FEELS today via Mercury Nashville. Following two critically acclaimed EPs last year lauded for "impressive fullness to the sound and style" (Billboard) while being "drenched in raw, vulnerable emotion" (American Songwriter), Maddie & Tae shared the final chapter with the release of their 15-song sophomore effort, "filled with glorious songwriting and harmonies" and pegged "an absolute delight" (Associated Press). Entirely co-written by Maddie & Tae with only one outside track rounding out the collection, the album was produced by Derek Wells and Jimmy Robbins.

Listen below!

Despite having to reschedule their headlining TOURIST IN THIS TOWN tour initially set to launch next week (new dates TBA), the duo has set several appearances to interact with audiences to kick-off the release of THE WAY IT FEELS. Starting now, fans are invited to join Maddie & Tae for a virtual listening party at https://www.thewayitfeels.party. On Tuesday, April 14 at 12pm CT they will be Live on Facebook and YouTube chatting about the new music and answering fan questions.

Later today, the pair are taking over the WNSH-FM Instagram page ahead of toasting with Taste of Country on Facebook Live for a Happy Hour Q&A beginning at 5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT. Tomorrow, April 11, Maddie & Tae are slated to appear on CMT Hot 20 at 9am ET/8am CT, then will join the Grand Ole Opry to host its inaugural Circle Sessions, a special 30-minute pre-show livestream across Circle All Access digital platforms beginning at 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT prior to Saturday's live Grand Ole Opry show.

Tagged as "every bit the prolific and gifted singer-songwriters they were five years ago" (CMT.com), THE WAY IT FEELS is boldly honest and "highlights a different place in life for the 24-year-old singers" (US Weekly). Anchored by their GOLD-certified single "Die From A Broken Heart," which is inside the Top 25 at country radio with over 170 million streams and "Bathroom Floor," a standout track MusicRow calls "feisty, rocking, empowering and clever," the project is rounded-out with five never-before-heard songs. Ranging from the "terrific" (Associated Press) "Write A Book" to raw moments of strength displayed on "Water In His Wine Glass," the duo's artistry is on full display as they culminate their journey of love, loss and redemption.

Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae are drawing praise for their new music "anchored around their stellar vocal pairings and some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row" (Rolling Stone) with a "sound that's identifiable while still representing a distinct step forward" (Billboard). Their highly anticipated sophomore album THE WAY IT FEELS is available now (Mercury Nashville), featuring the GOLD-certified Top 25 single "Die From A Broken Heart." Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant "Girl In A Country Song," which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and quickly going PLATINUM. The duo became only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts, also earning trophies from the Country Music Academy and Radio Disney Music Awards along with multiple ACM, CMA and CMT Award nominations. Receiving widespread praise from NPR, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, The Washington Post, Glamour and others, Country music's hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice and Brad Paisley have welcomed Maddie & Tae on the road, with the pair set to support Lady Antebellum's 2020 OCEAN TOUR. For additional information, visit www.maddieandtae.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories