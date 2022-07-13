Maddie & Tae Announce 'Through the Madness Vol. 2'

Award-winning Mercury Nashville duo Maddie & Tae will release their new collection of songs, Through The Madness Vol. 2, out everywhere September 23 and available for pre-order now. Including their recent release, "Every Night Every Morning," the project will feature eight new tracks, each penned by Maddie & Tae alongside some of Nashville's most esteemed songwriters.

A select number of signed CDs are available for pre-order today.

Through The Madness Vol. 2 is the follow up to Maddie & Tae's acclaimed Through The Madness Vol. 1, released earlier this year. Lauded by Houston Chronicle as "among the most unique voices in mainstream country music," Holler notes "Maddie & Tae make for a captivating pair, and there are nuances to certain songs on this record that reward paying full attention."

Garnering praise for their "acclaimed harmonies paired with heartfelt lyrics" (E!), on the project, the eight tracks included fan-favorite "Woman You Got" which scored Maddie & Tae Group/Duo Video of the Year at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

Maddie & Tae will crisscross the country this fall, headlining the CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour. Kicking off September 15, the pair will bring their hit songs and new music to 17 major markets including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville and more. For a full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit here.

2022 "CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour" Dates

Sept 15 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City, OK

Sept 16 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX

Sept 17 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

Sept 21 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

Sept 22 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

Sept 23 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

Sept 24 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Sept 28 - Moonshine Beach - San Diego, CA

Sept 29 - The Roxy - West Hollywood, CA

Sept 30 - Club Rodeo Rio - San Jose, CA

Oct 1 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

Oct 5 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

Oct 6 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

Oct 7 - Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

Oct 13 - The Castle Theater - Bloomington, IL

Oct 14 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH

Oct 15 - Elevation at The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

